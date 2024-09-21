Louisa Yousfi (1988, Cannes), journalist and literary critic, burst into the political debate in France on immigration and decolonial thought in 2022, with a brief but forceful essay, right down to its title, Remain barbarian, which Anagrama is now publishing in Spain. This continuing to be barbarian refers to searching for the roots of one’s identity and not renouncing it, rather, exalting it as a banner, as a response to what she considers a failed integration project in her country. Since this month she has been in Rome, on a scholarship at the beautiful French Academy Villa Médici, near Piazza di Spagna, where she is working on a new book.

Ask. Is it difficult to remain a barbarian here, in a place like Villa Medici?

Answer. Yes, it is a paradox (laughs). It is like a contradiction that already exists in what I am talking about. The barbarians are the descendants of post-colonial immigration, the blacks and the Arabs in France. They have been domesticated, but they are not integrated. There are knots, existential and political conflicts in which we are trapped. But here I am free to write what I want, of course.

P. You describe a deep anger, a France on the verge of exploding, divided between them and us. Is that right?

R. Yes, and more and more. Just look at the political situation. In the presidential elections, Marine Le Pen, fascism, could come to power. We have a population that tends to be racist, driven by an environmental ideology that is becoming more radical. The area of ​​friction is not explicit, it is not between whites and non-whites, but in any case it goes through Islam. There is no taboo here. You can say that Muslims are a threat to the country, to civilization. Islamophobia is a respectable form of racism, because we have the right to criticize religions, there have been attacks… And it is pure fantasy that there is rampant Islamism in France.

P. Is that division between them and us between all white people and everyone else, or does it make distinctions?

R. Of course I have white friends who fight alongside us. The point is not to blame people. The enemy is the way society has been historically constituted. We have such a strong far right also because France is the country with the most Muslims in Europe. Hence the theory of the Great Replacement. It is true that we are a demographic force. Not a threat, but a force that, if politically structured on a massive scale, can be a real threat to power. The decolonial movement initiated a structuring of the revolutionary potential of the immigrant population, which can be devastating for the right, and also for the left.

P. She is also critical of the left.

R. Yes. For a long time, the left treated us as a reserve of votes against the right. But regardless of our interests. It was even difficult for them to take racism seriously, it was a false problem. But the fact is that anti-racism questions the foundations of the Republic: racism is not a dysfunction of the Republic, it is the normal functioning of the Republic, it was founded as a colonial empire. But the left did not want to hear about it. In fact, when the struggles against immigration arose, the first adversary, paradoxically, was the left, it was a battle for leadership over emancipation. We need a specific political agenda, a political force that represents us. This is one of the axes of the French decolonial anti-racist movement, autonomy. Not only organizational, but also of thought. We give ourselves permission to rethink everything.

P. Starting with the idea of ​​integration.

R. It’s a trap. On the one hand, a racist ideology, for which we are monsters who can contaminate civilization. And those who are supposed to defend us have the integrationist paradigm, which wants to be kind, benevolent, but says: look, yes, we have problems with these people, they are not exactly what they should be, but they are becoming French, they will be French. That is, there is a French standard. And the more we get rid of everything that makes up our original identity, the less Muslim we are, the better, and it is better to get rid of it! I belong to a generation that believed in integration, but we have understood that conflicts of loyalty towards our parents, our countries of origin were imposed on us. It was almost a disintegration for us. It meant losing what we really were and what was the only way to exist. To exist in French society, you have to stop existing. That creates a dead end. A funny example is when the left supported the law against the veil in schools in 2004, and some people thought it was Islamophobia, but they said: young girls with veils should be allowed to go to school because that is where they will understand that they should not wear the veil. That they are making a mistake being what they are.

Louisa Yousfi says that “to exist in French society, one must cease to exist.” Antonio Masiello

P. They will be domesticated, according to his vision.

R. That’s right. And it declines at all levels. That’s why I say that we are either monsters or we are larvae, as if we didn’t have a soul, and there are historical, millennia-old reasons for being what we are. It’s not something you can get rid of.

P. What is the solution?

R. It is a complicated political question. It is not decreed from above, of course. But the decolonial movement in France is trying to open a new horizon, it is entering into society. The France Insoumise party is also the result, it exists in its current form because we were there. A real cultural front has been created, I am proof of that, being here. We have something to say.

“Rap is where decolonial consciousness was before it came along. We are not here to please” Louisa Yousfi

P. You see rap as a key instrument: it is about succeeding by being a barbarian.

R. Rap is where decolonial consciousness was before it appeared. It emerges against the respectability that is imposed on us. If you want your voice to be heard, you have to go through an exemplary school career, be the best. Representatives of immigrant populations are very abstract, aseptic, good people. Rap ​​is a completely free way of talking about oneself, it does not respond to the mandate of exemplarity, in fact, the less respectable you are, the better. This world wants to belittle us, but we are barbarians in the Homeric, poetic sense. We are not here to please and we also have fun.

P. Is France a special case? The United Kingdom, the other great colonial empire, does not have such serious problems.

R. France is special, it still wants to be the light of the world, to be at the forefront of modernity, of the emancipation of peoples. It is a country that absolutely believes in its innocence. Yes, we tortured in Algeria, or supported that war, but it was always for the right reasons, things that did not work… So we have a France that refuses to look at itself. The extreme right is shocked: we have given them everything and they are not happy. They did not foresee that we would not become French like the others. And I say: it is a success that we have not become French like the others, that means endorsing a crime against civilization and looking the other way. Not only do we not need to be saved, but in fact we are going to save them. We are a source of inspiration. There is something in us that continues to live, to resist. And that was not part of the national narrative.