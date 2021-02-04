D.he latest stages in her eventful volleyball life are Shanghai and Kaliningrad. You could also say: Louisa Lippmann is currently moving from bubble to bubble. She was just playing volleyball for the Chinese championship at Shanghai. Now the 26-year-old is playing in the Russian Super League at Lokomotiv Kaliningrad. Last week she made her debut as a diagonal attacker and this week she is already challenged in three Champions League games.

Another new experience for the 1.91 meter tall Westphalian, who once set out from Herford to conquer the volleyball world. She did an apprenticeship at USC Münster, at Dresdner SC she won the German championship for the first time, but did not get beyond a role as a supplementary player. At Schweriner SC she really blossomed under the leadership of national coach Felix Koslowski, was twice voted the most valuable player in the Bundesliga and soon knew that the league had become too small for her.

Before her first stay abroad at Il Bisonte Firenze in Florence, she told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in summer 2018 that she was happy that Tuscany was not too far from home. If excitement and homesickness overwhelmed her, the escape route would not be far.

Now this autumn she spent 14 days alone in a hotel room in far-away China, and not even with a view of the Yellow Sea, but of a highway bridge, sky-reaching skyscrapers and a demoralizing wasteland in front of the window.

Model Margareta Kozuch

No major problem for the sportswoman who traveled to the world: She kept herself physically fit with elastic bands and an exercise ball, and she killed time with reading, crime novels and puzzles. And in between she spoke to her mom and her friend in the distance. The final round of the Chinese season was then whipped through in a “bubble” within a few weeks in November in Jiangmen, south of the port city of Shanghai. Third place was enough for the Shanghai Volleys.

At home, Louisa Lippmann was voted Germany’s volleyball player of the year for the fourth time in a row, which means that she only needs one award to catch up with her role model Margareta Kozuch. The long-time captain of the national team had won the honorary title five times from 2010 to 2014, she had also put her signature on the game as a diagonal attacker. She, too, had perfected her skills at a number of stations abroad from Italy to China to Azerbaijan. When the indoor game seemed exhausted for Kozuch, she switched to beach volleyball, where she is now trying to achieve the highest honors alongside Olympic champion Laura Ludwig.

Lippmann has already made at least one stop at the beach. In the summer she played a qualifying tournament for the German championship alongside Isabel Schneider. In doing so, however, she was more concerned with training speed of action, jumping ability and dynamism on unfamiliar terrain. The overload method is now of benefit to her at the latest in Russia, where punch and assertiveness are required: “Here all the players are at least as tall as me,” she had noticed somewhat surprised after her first training impressions.

Height and hardness dominate the game, whereas in China it was more defined by speed and finesse in attack. It helped Lippmann to get used to the game that Laura Dijkema, the only foreigner besides her, determines the structure of the game. Lippmann had already benefited from the passes of the Dutch woman in Florence.

Two competent sponsors

She can also rely on two competent supporters from the background: National coach Koslowski always supports his players in their endeavors to gain new experience in unfamiliar surroundings. So that, in the best case scenario, they will return at some point as a better variant of themselves. And successful coach Jürgen Wagner coaches Louisa with advice and action from the background as well as in individual training units, if time and the schedule allow – and tries to develop her into a global volleyball player.

In Kaliningrad this week it was all about qualifying in a group of four for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The Lokomotiv team, which was only founded in 2018, was defeated in the first two of three games within three days by Russian rivals Dinamo Moscow and Turkish top team Eczacibasi Istanbul. Now this Thursday (6 p.m.) at the end of the tournament against MTV Stuttgart from the Bundesliga, it’s all about prestige. Louisa Lippmann also meets Dora Grozer, whom she knows from the national team – and with whom she played ten years ago as a teenager at USC Münster. Because the volleyball world is small after all.