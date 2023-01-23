Louis Vuitton brand released covers for fires in the form of burgers for 231 thousand rubles

French luxury brand Louis Vuitton has begun selling “burger boxes” for hundreds of thousands of rubles. The corresponding product appeared on website stamps.

The fashion house has released a case for fires (a stand for a glass or a mug – approx. “Tapes.ru”) LV Flower Burger Box in the form of a burger box. This leather product is decorated with a floral pattern that symbolizes lettuce, tomato and other ingredients of the dish. At the same time, the design is complemented by a golden button fastener.

The cost of such a thing is 231 thousand rubles.

In July 2022, Louis Vuitton presented a set of LV Archives socks for 116 thousand rubles. The products were designed with different designs: cartoon characters, bright floral patterns, the brand’s monograms, as well as Damier’s signature checkerboard pattern. The cost of one pair was 330 dollars (19.2 thousand rubles), the price of a complete set in the package was 1990 dollars (160 thousand rubles).