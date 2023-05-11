The Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard has sent a new report as part of the investigations into the so-called Azud case in which he reveals the gifts allegedly received by the then mayoress of Valencia, Rita Barberá, from a successful bidder from the city council, Acciona. The total number of gifts received by the leader of the PP in four Christmases amounts to more than 7,000 euros and corresponds to various items from the Louis Vuitton brand and a bottle of wine valued at more than 1,500 euros.

Apart from the gifts, the report also reveals that in the investigations for the alleged payment of commissions, the relationship of the office of José María Corbín, brother-in-law of the former mayor, with Acciona has been located through another legal cabinet from which they came to enter 1.7 million euros “disbursed as compensation for the award of the cleaning and sanitation service for the city of Valencia”, according to the report. In the investigations, the UCO has investigated a series of emails with references to the gifts made by the company between 2004 and 2008. Gifts that, according to the agents “could exceed the generally accepted social uses” and for which “it is links” one of the members of the law firm “with María Rita Barberá”.

In 2006, the Valencia City Council put out to tender the tender for the management of the city’s cleaning and sanitation service, for 129 million euros. Acciona, which was already providing the service at that time, entered the tender again and was awarded the contract through a joint venture formed by Acciona Agua and Acciona Infraestructuras.

According to the UCO, the purpose of the gifts detected, between 2004 and 2008, is clear from one of the emails analyzed, in which they refer to them as “Christmas gifts” with the confidential label. The Acciona representative speaking about those present proposes an “in-depth re-study of who and what is given as a gift based on commercial priorities”. Thus, the UCO highlights that “it is relevant that the delivery of gifts be linked to the commercial priorities of the business group, evidencing that their subsequent motivation is precisely in these motivations.”

In the documentation, the first gifts to Rita Barberá appear in 2004, a Louis Vuitton for 1,850 euros. “A Louis Vuitton bag is an absolutely common gift,” the mayor said in 2012 after a conversation recorded on January 3, 2009 in the investigation of the Gürtel case about the gift that Álvaro Pérez, El Bigotes, had had was made public. planned to do to Barberá.

In 2005, according to the documentation seized from Acciona, the PP leader received a “varied lot”, valued at 1,696.71 euros

In 2006, according to the UCO report, the PP mayoress saw the completion of the gift from two years earlier with a set of Louis Vuitton suitcase and purse, at a cost of 1,585 euros. The following year the “gift” consisted of a Pingus 2001 wine, from the Ribera del Duero, one of the most expensive wines in Spain, at a cost of 1,520 euros. In 2008, in the midst of the crisis, the present he received is not detailed, but its value does appear, 1,000 euros.

The UCO report exposes how the tables of gifts are “documents made within the company Acciona that, due to their content and implications (they contain gifts for significant financial sums made to numerous public officials), are presumed to be Unlimited distribution and access. In this sense, some of these emails have the confidential label.