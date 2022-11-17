Virgil van Dijk: ‘I wear One Love band with pride and I look forward to meeting migrant workers’

Virgil van Dijk will play at the World Cup with the special captain’s armband with the message One Love. Even if that would be banned by FIFA shortly before the tournament. ,,Yes, of course. Because it has a beautiful meaning,” says the captain of the Dutch national team. “That there is one love and no distinction. I’m going to wear that band with pride.”