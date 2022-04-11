Tourists marvel at the fine fleur of Dutch football at the beautiful Tuschinski cinema, especially the protagonist himself, who is known from Germany to Spain and from Italy to England, beaming at the side of his wife Truus.

Edwin van der Sar, Edgar Davids, Toon Gerbrands, Rafael van der Vaart, Ronald de Boer and Mounir El Hamdaoui show their faces, while Humberto Tan, Chris Zegers, Pieter van den Hoogenband and Jeroen van den Boom are also present and the driver of a passing tram gives the impetus to a Louis van Gaal song.

Frank de Boer, who also appears in the film, tells for the cameras about his warm bond with the trainer, which goes back to their years at Ajax. ,,In the film you see that I do not always agree with him, but that does not matter." Surprising perhaps: the presence of Jorien van den Herik. "Louis is a people person," says the former Feyenoord chairman. ,,Louis, as I know him, is always himself. And that's beautiful."



Of course, the red carpet in Amsterdam is also about the prostate cancer from which Van Gaal suffers. The main character has somewhat reassuring words about it. “I have had the treatments and now we have to wait and see how it will recover,” he says to the many camera crews who came to the premiere, from news hour until RTL Boulevard† ,,But I feel good and I’m happy. With my life and with Truus. The many messages I have received from everyone are very good for me. They also give me energy.”

He has already seen the film about himself three times. Laughing: ,,And I was never bored for a moment!” Van Gaal believes that the film shows a true picture of him. ,,Not that of the arrogant bastard like I am sometimes portrayed. There is also a person behind the coach and you can see that in the film.” He had to leave the final direction to filmmaker Geertjan Lassche. ,,That was sometimes difficult for me, that I don’t have the final direction. All in all, it took five years to make. I was approached in 2017 and I did not commit until 2019.”

