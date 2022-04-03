Louis van Gaal reveals that he suffers from a serious illness

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Louis Van Gaal, former Manchester United manager.
Louis Van Gaal, former Manchester United manager.
The DT of the Netherlands gave the information on TV in his country.
April 03, 2022, 04:44 PM
Dutch coach Louis van Gaal, former manager of Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern and Manchester United, announced this Sunday in a TV interview in his country, that he suffers from “aggressive” cancer in his prostate.
The 70-year-old coach revealed that the players of the Dutch team, who will play the next World Cup in Qatar, were unaware of this situation.
“I think you don’t tell the people you work with because it could influence their choices, their decisions,” Van Gaal told the RTL channel.
Details of your illness
In addition, he explained that he has received chemotherapy 25 times, several of them at night after directing training sessions for the Dutch internationals.
“You don’t die from prostate cancer, at least not in 90 percent of cases. It’s other diseases that kill you. I had a pretty aggressive form and received chemotherapy 25 times. I had preferential treatment at the hospital. I They allowed me to enter through the back door when I went to a date and they have treated me wonderfully. I told my friends and family about it and the fact that nothing came out speaks well for my surroundings”, said the coach.
The disease will not prevent him from directing the “Oranje” in the Qatar-2022 World Cup, according to the coach himself.
April 03, 2022, 04:44 PM
