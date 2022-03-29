Louis van Gaal is not going to Qatar to attend the World Cup draw. The national coach tested positive for the corona virus last Tuesday. Van Gaal has since recovered from this, but a new test showed him positive again. That has to do with residual values, said the 70-year-old trainer after the draw (1-1) against Germany.

