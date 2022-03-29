Louis van Gaal is not going to Qatar to attend the World Cup draw. The national coach tested positive for the corona virus last Tuesday. Van Gaal has since recovered from this, but a new test showed him positive again. That has to do with residual values, said the 70-year-old trainer after the draw (1-1) against Germany.
#Louis #van #Gaal #misses #World #Cup #draw #Qatar #due #positive #corona #test
Ukrainian refugees Thousands of refugees can arrive in Helsinki alone – Deputy Mayor proposes an exceptional solution to accommodate them
City|Ukrainian refugeesDaniel Sazonov (Kok) hopes that the state will decide as soon as possible on a model in which refugees...
Leave a Reply