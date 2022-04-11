By Maarten Wijffels



In the hospital’s consulting room, Louis and Truus van Gaal look blankly ahead. It is December 2020. ,,We thought so already”, Truus mumbles in response to the diagnosis they have just heard. The attending physician describes the situation as follows: ,,It is not like with – I say – lung cancer. Then you are in a much worse situation. Prostate cancer is really curable. But: it is something that we have to take very seriously. Because it is a serious form of prostate cancer.”