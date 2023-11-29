With videoLouis van Gaal may be an advisor to the supervisory board of Ajax, but he also visibly enjoyed the success of competitor PSV on Wednesday evening. The former national coach of the Dutch team saw from the stands of the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan how the Eindhoven team won 2-3 against Sevilla and celebrated the party extensively afterwards.
Sports editorial
