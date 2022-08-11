Not the Dutch national team and Senegal, but Qatar and Ecuador play the opening game of the World Cup. World football association FIFA has adjusted the schedule to hold the festivities around the start of the world championship for a duel against host country Qatar.

Originally, the Orange squad would open the tournament on Monday, November 21 with the group match against Senegal, followed a few hours later by Qatar – Ecuador. That duel has now been brought forward a day.

The start time of the Orange game has been changed from 11 AM to 5 PM Dutch time. The opening game on Sunday 20 November also starts at 5 p.m. Due to the change, the World Cup will last one day longer, from November 20 to December 18.

With the change, a custom that the World Cup is opened by the host country or the defending champion remains intact. Qatar wanted to play in the evening anyway – it is two hours later than in the Netherlands in winter – because of the fireworks show that precedes the game.

In the original setup, the Netherlands and Senegal would already have played the first World Cup match, followed by a game between England and Iran. That game will be played as planned at 2 PM, while the now second World Cup day will end at 8 PM with a game between United States and Wales.

Reaction Louis van Gaal

National coach Louis van Gaal sees advantages and disadvantages in the slightly changed program. ,,It is remarkable that the match schedule is still being tinkered with so shortly before the tournament", said the trainer. ,,It is favorable for us that it is less warm in the stadium at the new time, because the sun has already set. But the other side of the medal – and I think that weighs heavily – is that our group mates Ecuador and Qatar have one day longer in the run-up to the second group match."

Van Gaal thinks that the supporters in the Netherlands have few problems with the adjustment: ,,At five o’clock in the afternoon you watch a football match just that little bit better than on Monday morning’s eleven o’clock”.