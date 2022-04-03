Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal last week in a friendly against Germany in Amsterdam. AFP7 via Europa Press (Europa Press)

Former Barcelona coach and current Netherlands coach, Louis van Gaal, revealed on Sunday night that he is suffering from prostate cancer and has undergone 25 radiotherapy sessions. “The chance that you will die from prostate cancer is not that great. In general, it is the underlying diseases that one dies from, ”explained the 70-year-old technician in an interview on the Dutch network RTL4 to present louisa documentary about his life.

“I had the choice to ask myself: ‘Do I want to show it to people or not?’ Well, I think sickness and death are part of life,” she commented. the selector orange He explained that, until now, he had not told the national team players about his illness and that he went to radiotherapy sessions at night, after training. “You don’t tell people you work with that because it influences them, so I thought they shouldn’t know,” Van Gaal said. “They saw my cheeks red and thought ‘what a healthy guy,’ but that’s not the case.”

The coach explained that, in order not to make it public until now, he entered the hospital where he has been treated for cancer through a back door. “Of course I have told my friends and family, but my surroundings have kept it quiet, and that has been beautiful.” Despite the illness, Van Gaal said he intends to remain the Netherlands coach during the World Cup in Qatar. The orange they face Senegal, Ecuador and the hosts in the group stage.

Last August, after the elimination of the Netherlands in the second round of the European Championship, Louis Van Gaal took over from Frank de Boer and began his third term in charge of the national team orange (He was already in office from 2000 to the end of 2001, and from 2012 to 2014). “My personal goal is to become world champion. I want to transmit that to my footballers. But I’m not doing it for myself, but to help Dutch football”, he said then. “And, if I were in the federation position, I would have chosen myself as well. That’s why I said yes,” he added. In last Friday’s World Cup group stage draw, the Netherlands were drawn alongside hosts Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador.

You can follow EL PAÍS DEPORTES on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.