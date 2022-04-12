Louis Tomlinson will give a concert in Peru on June 1, 2022. Tickets for his show in Lima sold out in record time on Teleticket, so many fans of the former member of one direction They demanded the organizers so that the event takes place in a place with greater capacity. Now, everything indicates that their claims were heard.
This Tuesday, April 12, Teleticket confirmed that it will put more tickets on sale to see Louis Tomlinson in the capital. Through social networks, the company announced that they changed the concert to the local Arena Peru – Esplanada, which is located on the side of door 7 of the Jockey Plaza.
When will you sell more tickets to see Louis Tomlinson in Peru?
According to the publication, fans of the British singer will be able to buy their tickets from Wednesday, April 13 at 9:00 am on the official Teleticket platform.
Louis Tomlinson concert ticket prices
The amounts presented below include the 25% discount for pre-sale with an Interbank card and the sales commission.
- Field A: s/ 350
- Field B: s/ 190
- Tribune: s/ 130
How to buy tickets for a Louis Tomlinson concert in Lima online through Teleticket?
To purchase tickets for the Louis Tomlinson concert through the Teleticket website, you must follow these steps:
- Wait for the start date of ticket sales (from November 15)
- Launch your preferred browser
- Enter the Teleticket website (or click HERE)
- Click on the Louis Tomlinson World Tour 2022 banner
- Choose the concert date (June 01, 2022)
- Choose your preferred location from the dropdown menu
- Complete the required data according to the payment method
- Accept the conditions and complete the payment process.
