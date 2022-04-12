Louis Tomlinson will give a concert in Peru on June 1, 2022. Tickets for his show in Lima sold out in record time on Teleticket, so many fans of the former member of one direction They demanded the organizers so that the event takes place in a place with greater capacity. Now, everything indicates that their claims were heard.

This Tuesday, April 12, Teleticket confirmed that it will put more tickets on sale to see Louis Tomlinson in the capital. Through social networks, the company announced that they changed the concert to the local Arena Peru – Esplanada, which is located on the side of door 7 of the Jockey Plaza.

When will you sell more tickets to see Louis Tomlinson in Peru?

According to the publication, fans of the British singer will be able to buy their tickets from Wednesday, April 13 at 9:00 am on the official Teleticket platform.

YOU CAN SEE Louis Tomlinson: ticket presale sells out in minutes and fans ask for a bigger stage

Louis Tomlinson concert ticket prices

The amounts presented below include the 25% discount for pre-sale with an Interbank card and the sales commission.

Field A: s/ 350

Field B: s/ 190

Tribune: s/ 130

How to buy tickets for a Louis Tomlinson concert in Lima online through Teleticket?

To purchase tickets for the Louis Tomlinson concert through the Teleticket website, you must follow these steps: