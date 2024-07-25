Louis Garrel is sitting on a terrace in his neighborhood, in the left bank Parisian where he grew up. A deliveryman The World The newspaper sells the evening edition: the headline reads that the night before, the far right lost an election that it was certain to win. Even in this electoral district, where luxury shops have replaced the old bistros of yesteryear, the left has won. “I am relieved. I had doubts at one point, but deep down I suspected that this would be our collective choice. In this result, I still recognise my country,” says the French actor and director, who lives a few minutes away with his partner, the actress and model Laetitia Casta. Around the corner we saw a billboard with the actor’s face, an image from his campaign for Giorgio Armani, a brand for which he is an ambassador. “For a long time, I pretended that I didn’t like fashion. With age, I have come to accept that I love it,” he says. “Armani makes the best trousers in the world and he is a film buff designer: he made the costumes for Giorgio Armani.” The Untouchables by Eliot Ness and casino”.

The campaign is surprising in the career of an actor who has spent half his life moving away from his image of sex symbol and a fatal man. “It’s true that I used to avoid it. Now that I’m 41, I’m going to make the most of it while I can,” he laughs. “It’s true that, at one point, I got tired of being a seducer or a French lover. It’s quite boring to play that role. My role model is Vincent Cassel because he is never afraid of looking ugly in a film. Plus, we both grew up with a very strong father figure. When we shot together a few years ago, we became friends immediately.” As he says, both are sons of illustrious filmmakers: Vincent, of the great actor Jean-Pierre Cassel; and Louis, of the director Philippe Garrel, leader of the generation of filmmakers after the new wavewith whom he began filming as an actor.

Garrel Jr.’s career can be divided into two halves. The first is from his twenties, when he played a host of roles that resembled him: disheveled young Parisians dressed in studied dishevelment, heirs to the essence of 1968, who pretended to live poorly in cafés similar to the one we are in. “For a long time, I believed I was an autobiographical actor, just as there are autobiographical filmmakers or writers. There came a time when I got tired of playing myself.” In 2014, he filmed Saint Laurentwhere he played the poisonous lover of the designer, Jacques de Bascher. He felt liberated by no longer playing himself. Since then he has made a series of biopics of real characters. In recent years he has played myths of French history from all eras, from Alfred Dreyfus (The Officer and the Spy) and Robespierre (A people and their king) to Jean-Luc Godard (Bad mood) and Patrice Chéreau (The great youth), passing through Louis XIII (The Three Musketeers) or, in his latest film, pending release, to Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, where he will recall the writer’s adventures in the pampas under the direction of the Argentine Pablo Agüero.

“Strangely, it is with these historical figures that I have found the most freedom,” says Garrel. “Suddenly, you stop being yourself, you adopt another voice and another way of walking.” In this process he has reinvented himself as an actor, taking risks that, not so long ago, he thought he would not be able to take. “Yes, for quite a long time I told myself that I was not capable of doing that. When I was young, I thought that cinema should not borrow anything from theatre. I have changed my mind: now I am only interested in artifice. A naturalistic interpretation in which I do not have to do almost anything does not interest me.” And he cites two of his favourite directors: Pedro Almodóvar, with whom he writes and sees whenever he can, and Albert Serra.

Garrel ended up in the cinema by accident, although it seemed predestined to do so. His grandfather, whom he describes as his “first reference”, was Maurice Garrel, an immense theatre and film actor who filmed under the orders of Truffaut, Rivette and Chabrol. “One of my first memories is seeing him play Freud when I was still in primary school. I was shocked to discover this parallel existence on stage,” he says. At 17, with no experience (except for his appearances, as a child, in his father’s films), he was chosen to star in This is my body alongside Jane Birkin; the film sparked a minor controversy by turning the still-younger Garrel into a shady object of desire. “I was very self-conscious about my nose and I told Jane that I didn’t like it being so big. She told me not to worry: ‘Big noses age better. Look at Gainsbourg’s, it’s huge and beautiful. Alain Delon’s, on the other hand, is small, but it hasn’t matured properly,” he laughs, perfectly imitating his former co-star’s British accent.

Stardom came to him in 2003 with DreamersBernardo Bertolucci’s project about May 68, which has had a second life on social media thanks to young people who weren’t even born when it was released. “I’m surprised and happy that people still like it. It was a very important shoot for me. When it ended, I started to cry. I thought we were going to continue living like this for the rest of our lives. I’ve never come across anything like it again.”

In addition to being an actor, Garrel is also a director: in the last decade he has directed four films. The latest, The innocentwas one of the surprise hits of 2022: in France alone, it seduced 700,000 spectators, received unanimous critical acclaim and earned 11 César nominations. The good reception of his film, after three less convincing rehearsals, has given him strength as a director. “And, at the same time, I am now more nervous about facing the next project. That film was a moment of grace. With the next one, I can only disappoint. People will tell me: ‘Yes, the film is good, but it is not like The innocent“A mix of genre film and popular comedy, the film starred Abel, a young man who finds out that his mother is getting married to a man about to be released from prison and tries to sabotage the wedding. The story is inspired by that of his mother, director Brigitte Sy, who had a similar romance when Garrel was a pre-teen: she married one of the men who took part in her theatre workshops in prison.

The film was, at its core, about growing up surrounded by adults who were deficient in their parental roles. “I grew up with adults who were a bit borderlinebut I never felt a lack of affection. It is better to grow up with parents who behave like that, but who love you, than with normal adults who show no affection at all,” he replies. “Look at Truffaut’s drama: The 400 Blows It was, in essence, about the lack of love from her mother. It wasn’t my case: my family is very Mediterranean, with its share of shouting and arguing, but she always showed me affection.” Finished The innocentshe screened it for her mother, but they barely talked about it. “Maybe it was out of modesty,” she muses. In fact, there was no need to say anything: the film itself was already a kind of reconciliation.

For a long time, Garrel believed that the only important thing in cinema was the directors. “He told me that actors were contemptible beings, narcissists placed in front of the camera whom a director could and should manipulate. In French auteur cinema, the actor is only a tool at the service of the filmmaker’s gaze,” he admits. Over time he understood that this was not the case. “A good actor can save a film directed by a mediocre one. For example, the director Arnaud Desplechin says that Catherine Deneuve is not an actress, but a filmmaker. I totally agree.”

Despite the differences, his work also has its own hallmarks. When asked about his role models, he gives an unexpected answer. “I love Leonardo DiCaprio. I like that he never hurts himself when acting. Joaquin Phoenix is ​​a great actor, but he always hurts himself. I don’t believe in that sense of sacrifice.” We can think of certain similarities between Louis and Leo: both could have been cover boys, mere stars with million-dollar contracts in projects without substance. They preferred to be real actors and take risks. “Leo was handsome, blond and blue-eyed. He could have had a flat, uninteresting career in which his physical appearance was valued rather than his ability. It is admirable that he has completely turned that around.”

His career outlines a masculinity that is different from that of most actors of his age, perhaps more in tune with the sensibility of other generations. “Virility has never interested me. I have never sought out roles that underlined that quality in me. I only did it once, in a film, My legionnairewhere I played a soldier. I spent six months working on my hormones. It was very difficult for me: I suspect I have a testosterone deficiency,” he smiles. Garrel applauds the changes brought about by MeToo, despite having worked with filmmakers accused by the movement, such as Roman Polanski and Woody Allen. “It has shed light on dark places and generated a necessary conversation. I was not surprised: I have been talking about these issues with my mother and friends for years. Most of them have faced situations of abuse.” His latest film, The second actdirected by the new master of absurd comedy, Quentin Dupieux, which will be released in Spain at the beginning of 2025, talks about the debates that are going through current cinema, from the culture of cancellation to the interference of artificial intelligence. “I wish I was smart enough to know what danger we are exposing ourselves to. I only know that, when you ask ChatGPT to tell you a joke, it is not funny. As long as it has no sense of humor, maybe we are safe.”