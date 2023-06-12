SARASOTA, Fla. — They turned a gazebo into a massive walk-through Tiffany lamp, created Tiffany-style patterns on the floor with crushed tinted glass, and hung colorful Plexiglas windows and Tiffany flower cutouts among tropical and subtropical plants.

At the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, you see a selection of an artist’s work and then, in the gardens, you see botanical interpretations of that work, made by intertwining plants, trees and other materials, often in whimsical ways. Garden designers call it horticultural theater.

“We took one art form and turned it into another,” said David Berry, senior curator at the garden museum.

The exhibition “Tiffany: The search for beauty in nature” will be open until June 25. Forty-two works by Louis Comfort Tiffany, the prince of American stained glass, serve as the basis for the botanical interpretations.

“We mixed all kinds of media to evoke the artist,” explained Nathan Burnaman, the lead designer. “But we do it in a way that it doesn’t feel like just putting the art in the garden, and it doesn’t feel like we’re trying to copy the art.”

The exhibit opened in February. In its first seven weeks, it drew 57,429 people, said Greg Luberecki, a spokesman for the garden, setting a record for Selby Gardens.

Many visitors took selfies.

“They smell the fragrance of the plants,” said Jennifer Rominiecki, executive director of Selby Gardens. “There is a sense of participation. You are not just passively looking at works of art.”

The actual Tiffany lamps, windows and vases that inspired the show are in the museum. A Tiffany portrait and a Tiffany table lamp with intricately arranged tiny slivers of green and yellow glass welcome visitors. Two floor lamps frame a tall, green, sectioned Tiffany window with a border of lavender flowers. In other sections, there are more lamps, vases and other objects. Some of the works, Rominiecki said, are worth more than $1 million.

To get into the spirit of Tiffany, the five Selby designers read about the Art Nouveau artist, watched videos and several times drove three hours to study the thousands of pieces of his work at the Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art in Winter. Park, Fla.

A decades-old fig tree with twisted, errant roots, embossed like the lead on a Tiffany lamp, shows how horticultural artists have interwoven Tiffany with nature. Between the roots, the designers planted wedges of bromeliads in vermilion, bright red, yellow, and orange. The color swatches resembled the small pieces of glass in Tiffany’s work.

“It’s not like, this is the artwork and these are the flowers,” said Laurie Ladewski, a former teacher from Naperville, Illinois. “Everything is integrated.”

Rachel Came, a massage therapist from Atlanta, Georgia, was standing at the kiosk. Bright rays of sunlight pierced the orange and yellow, purple and pink cutouts of Tiffany flowers and reflected them on the white gravel path. A low bed of royal flowers outlined the inner perimeter of the kiosk, echoing the colors above.

“You feel like you’re inside a beautiful Tiffany lamp,” Came said.

By: JOSEPH B. TREASTER