W.hen loudspeakers are designed at Bang & Olufsen, one thing is predictable: boring potato boxes are not created. This also applies to the youngest member of the family, the dainty Beosound Level wireless loudspeaker. And when Braun was still bringing its own sound transducers onto the market, the hi-fi scene praised their straightforward design language, inspired by Bauhaus traditions – at that time firmly associated with the name of star designer Dieter Rams. However, it was a long time ago that Braun said goodbye to its hi-fi range 30 years ago; the competition from Japan was all too strong at the time.

Braun loudspeakers are now available again – from a somewhat complicated industrial alliance. The Procter & Gamble group, the current owner of the brand, has granted the manufacturing license to Pure, the English specialist in digital radios. So far, three models have arisen from this liaison; we asked the largest variant, named LE01 based on a classic ancestor, to play with, along with the novelty from Denmark.

Both loudspeakers play in a similar price league: The Northern Lights from Bang & Olufsen costs between 1250 and 1500 euros, depending on the version, and the retailer writes 1200 euros on the bill for the Braun LE01. What the protagonists also have in common is the modern wireless concept and their ability to perform either as a soloist or in combination with a second copy as a stereo set. In the details, however, there are many differences, even in size: the LE01 makes music with a rather grown-up body, 70 centimeters wide and 27 centimeters high, while the Beosound Level is much more compact with dimensions of 35 by 23 centimeters.



Maintains the retro look of a prominent brand: Braun LE01 wireless box. Its silhouette is reminiscent of the large LE1 electrostatic from 1960.

:



Image: Brown





So let’s start with the details in alphabetical order of the model: The Beosound Level sits in a sturdy aluminum frame. The baffle of the cheaper version is hidden behind a black textile cover, the more expensive version is adorned with fine, decoratively grained ribs made of real oak. The loudspeaker can play in all imaginable positions: lying flat on a table, standing upright or, fixed with a separately available mounting set, like a picture on a wall. A handle on its back makes it transportable, but not during long walks, because the recessed grip is too angular.

After all, outdoor operation without a mains connection also works, because there is a battery in the body that, if the data sheets are honest, lasts for up to 16 hours. A magnetically fixed adapter establishes the charging contact on the back. And if the energy storage device should ever give up, it can be easily replaced: A special slot behind the sound cover can be opened in a few simple steps, and even the electronic circuit board behind the battery can be exchanged for upgrade purposes without pull-ups.

Both W-Lan and Bluetooth can be used for the wireless transport of the music. Apple devices can radio the loudspeaker directly via the Airplay 2 protocol, Android smartphones send via Chromecast, a microphone that can be switched off and the Google Assistant are available for convenient voice control. Basic operating steps such as volume setting or jumping to the next piece of music can be triggered via a sensor strip on the upper edge of the housing. The B&O app does the rest. It allows sensible sound adjustments, not only in the form of programmed equalizer equalizations, but also via a circular field in which you can maneuver your index finger to your heart’s content in order to make the sound appear cooler, warmer, more relaxed or more energetic.