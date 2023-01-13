Arriving and lighting the president of the National Chamber of the Industry of Transformation of Los Mochis (canacintra), Manrique Nielsen, with a highly relevant topic for the country: the fertilizer plant in Topolobampo, project driven by Western Gas and Petrochemicals (GPO). I could not launch that responsibility better than to demand that the Federal Judicial Power resolve the amparo trial around that project. There are plenty of arguments to support that request. Many are already worried that the case sleeps the sleep of the just when it is assumed that all the elements are already in place for the file to be resolved.

THE local DEPUTIES do a lot of arguing with that of the public accounts, but in the end it doesn’t come to anything. Now they are releasing a story about the 2021 management of Choix, El Fuerte and Ahome, municipalities that the Audit Commission failed. So nothing happens that there is the case of the former mayoress of El Fuerte Nubia Ramos, who has been disapproved of accounts that she is happy and there she goes as if nothing had happened, to the extent that she wants to be the next president of the PRI in Sinaloa . So it is that the public accounts are no longer frightening with the dead man’s petate.

Whether or not the failures in the garbage collection service in the municipality were met will be known today when the balance of yesterday’s routes is made. César Guevara, director of OP Ecología, gave his word that by yesterday the service would normalize after a cascade of complaints about the lousy service. The same in the urban and rural areas, which is why some consider that the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros You must be thinking about how to solve the underlying problem because OP Ecology just doesn’t.

MORE THAN TRANQUILITY, the overflight of a helicopter from the National Guard caused anxiety among the population of the Valle del Carrizo communities. And it is that suddenly the device appeared at a low height, which captured everyone’s attention, especially those who were in the flea market in the square of Villa Gustavo Díaz Ordaz (El Carrizo). A possible confrontation came to mind and some better opted to retire and lock themselves in their homes. It didn’t go too far and no one knew what the reason for that overflight was, but surely to keep the hitmen from that region at bay, although there were plenty of whistles because they do it when things are calm. On “Black Thursday” they didn’t even show up.

As at the fair, the trustee of El Carrizo, Sandra Leyva, is doing a lot to talk about.

He gave permission to a shellfish collector to settle on a piece of land next to the General Hospital of El Carrizo, at the exit to Jahuara. But it just so happens that this began to be built, which caused outrage among the neighbors because it is going to obstruct the passage of water. In other words, one step forward and two steps back to avoid flooding. In addition, the ejido Josefa Ortiz de Domíguez donated that land to the municipality for the construction of the General Hospital, not for a commercial area, much less to obstruct the passage of water.