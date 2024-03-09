Study says that prolonged sound exposure can cause tinnitus, excess sensitivity and even difficulty understanding

Playing video games can increase the risk of hearing loss or developing tinnitus, as people tend to spend many hours exposed to sounds above what is recommended, a new study shows. review of studies conducted by scientists from the University of South Carolina, in the United States, and WHO (World Health Organization).

Prolonged, or even single, sound exposure to high-intensity sounds can cause damage to the hair cells of the inner ear and damage the auditory system in the long term, causing tinnitus, excess sensitivity and even difficulty in understanding.

“The cells in the inner ear that suffer from loud noise are neurons. They may have some recovery time, but when the ear is stimulated with very intense sounds, part of them may die and, little by little, the individual will lose that population of neurons, which is finite.”, says Pedro Magliarelli, otorhinolaryngologist at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. “Those who die do not regenerate and, therefore, the hearing damage is irreversible.”he said.

Young people have a greater reserve of neurons and, therefore, take longer to notice the harmful effects of noise. According to Magliarelli, the problem is that, when we subject our ears to an intense sound, at first we feel discomfort, but little by little the parameter is lost, giving the impression that the sound is not that loud. “The effects are cumulative and will be noticed many years later”he states.

According to the study authors, there is little information about the impact of games in hearing health. Therefore, they carried out a large review of studies, gathering articles that totaled more than 55,000 people. The data showed that users usually play, on average, 3 hours a week with the volume almost at the limit or exceeding safe exposure.

“The result is highly relevant and the focus of this work brings a new perspective on harmful exposure, which is little explored and known and, therefore, underestimated”says the expert.

Using video games for long periods at high volume may be a modifiable risk factor for preventing hearing loss and, according to the authors, it is necessary to prioritize education and awareness initiatives in this regard.

Furthermore, according to the study, there may be many cases of hidden hearing loss, that is, it may not be detected in audiometry (the test that assesses hearing capacity).

“It's hard to think that your teenager, quietly in their room, could be listening to the sound of a game at high levels. If we consider that a person plays at least an hour or more a day using headphones, it is expected that the sound is damaging the cells. Over time, symptoms may appear.”says the doctor.

What is the safe volume?

According to the WHO, sounds above 75 decibels can cause damage if there is prolonged and routine exposure. For levels of 85 dB, the limit is 8 hours per day. This value is equivalent to around 60 to 70% of the capacity of headphones in general – the maximum volume of most of these devices is around 105 to 110 dB. Many devices allow you to adjust to safe levels.

For every 3 dB increase, the limit drops by half. Thus, the maximum daily exposure time at 100 dB is just 15 minutes.

When using an open source such as a speaker, the sound dissipates throughout the environment and the intensity is not always the same, depending on conditions and distance.

Sounds above 120 dB, such as an airplane engine, cause ear pain and are highly harmful.

With information from Einstein Agency.