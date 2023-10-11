Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

Split

Nightmare on a holiday plane. Shortly after taking off from Mallorca, a Ryanair plane reported a technical defect. The emergency protocol has been started.

Mallorca – After a relaxing holiday, most passengers just want a return flight that is as pleasant as possible free from any turbulence enjoy. However, 201 passengers experienced a moment of shock on a flight from the Balearic island of Mallorca to Hamburg.

Mallorca plane with 200 passengers has to turn back shortly after takeoff

Shortly after take-off, a Ryanair Boeing 737 MAX experienced technical problems with the engine. The pilots aborted the climb and decided to return to the airport in Palma. The reported about the “emergency landing” on Saturday afternoon (October 7th). Mallorca newspaper and refers to an airport spokeswoman. On a Lufthansa flight, A similar incident occurred in August with 200 passengers also on board.

On Saturday, a Ryanair plane from Palma de Mallorca had to make an emergency landing (archive photo). © Soeren Stache/dpa

Technical problems with Ryanair plane – plane circles over Mallorca airport several times

The Irish low-cost airline’s plane was supposed to fly 201 passengers to Hamburg. But she wasn’t supposed to get there. According to the MZ the aircraft lost power due to the technical defect. From the pilots’ point of view, a safe continuation of the flight was no longer guaranteed under these circumstances.

“About half an hour after takeoff, a loud noise occurred from one of the engines and the machine began to jerk,” eyewitnesses reported Focus.de. According to the online platform, in order to land safely, the plane flew over Chronica Balea The Ryanair plane made several trips to Palma airport and the surrounding areas to use up kerosene. Meanwhile, an emergency protocol has been started at the airport. About 80 minutes after take-off, the holiday plane landed safely on Mallorca.

Mallorca Airport: An emergency landing only took place at the end of September

Emergency services from the fire brigade and the Guardia Civil were available at the airport in case of an emergency. According to media reports, there were no injuries. According to an Aena spokeswoman, air traffic was not affected due to the incident.

This is the second emergency landing at Mallorca Airport within a very short time. It wasn’t until the end of September (September 28th) that a Eurowings plane had to turn around, reports MZ. The reason was the loss of brake fluid after starting.

Although strict Corona rules no longer apply when flying, However, passengers should pay attention to certain things. Lastly, cared a drunk Mallorca tourist for excitement when he dismantled a Ryanair switch. (Vivian Werg)