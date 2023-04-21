Officially, the Delegation of Roads and Transport in Salvador Alvarado has not received a complaint about loud music in urban trucks, however, it is an issue that must remain under constant review, since without a doubt this is a problem that usually occurs, and given the lack of the culture of the complaint, this situation goes unnoticed by the competent authorities.

Well set in the Internal Regulation of Public Transport that the operators can be penalized in the event that a complaint is received from society for loud music.

And although it is said that the inspections necessary to detect if this is a situation that occurs, there are unusual hours in which it is more than necessary for verifications to be made, because without a doubt the truckers are already alert when they can be supervised and take advantage of it so as not to attract attention.

