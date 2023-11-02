Angular and fluorescent pink are the letters taped on the white wall, directly above the natural stone spiral staircase down: ‘PUSSY RIOT’. The bright yellow arrow underneath points down that way. Loud screams and guitar music already sound from the underground space. The wall lamps of the rather neat Louisiana Museum in Humlebaek, Denmark, are covered with colored foil – as if you are descending from the idyllic museum on the Danish coast to a cheap discotheque.

Exhibition Velvet Terrorism: Pussy Riot’s Russia. Until 14/1 at Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, Humlebaek, Denmark. Then: 26/1 to 30/6, Haus der Kunsten, Munich (DE). Info: louisiana.dk

Downstairs you come across a video of a woman standing on a table: because of the fiery red balaclava on her head, she is (un)recognizable a member of the Russian action group Pussy Riot. She lifts up her skirt, wearing no underwear, and starts urinating on the portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Subtle is different, but that directness and uncompromise is what characterizes Pussy Riot: they want you to get angry – at the repressive Russian system, but actually at all forms of oppression.

The exhibition Velvet Terrorism: Pussy Riot’s Russia is the first international museum exhibition of the Russian feminist punk collective. Pussy Riot has been active for more than twelve years and has carried out countless disruptive actions, appearances and performances – for which the ten to twenty group members have regularly been severely punished. This exhibition was curated by Maria Alyochina, one of the founders of Pussy Riot, who slipped out of Russia in the summer of 2022 (including dressed as a meal deliverer, photos of which can also be seen in the exhibition). In her escape from Russia, she had the cooperation of the Icelandic artist Ragnar Kjartansson, who is co-curator of the exhibition. The exhibition was previously shown in an art space in Iceland and will travel to Munich and can be seen simultaneously at two locations in Canada.

The exhibition title Velvet Terrorism comes from the disparaging words of an influential Russian bishop after Pussy Riot’s most famous performance, it Punk Prayer from 2012. Three members of Pussy Riot, with guitars and amplifiers and in short skirts, wearing brightly colored balaclavas, entered the altar in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow. In protest against Putin’s re-election and the close ties between church and state, they performed and chanted texts such as “Virgin Mary, Mother of God, expel Putin! Expel Putin!” The protest performance lasted no longer than 40 seconds, but attracted worldwide attention. Two of the Pussy Riot members were sentenced to two years in prison.

Pussy Riot’s most famous performance, 2012’s ‘Punk Prayer’, at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow. Photo Mitya Aleshkovsky



Cacophony

In the underground exhibition spaces of the Louisiana Museum you are surrounded by an exciting cacophony of sound, videos, photos and texts written on the wall with marker and tape. However, in that chaos there appears to be a very systematic, chronological overview of the dozens of actions that Pussy Riot carried out in recent decades. The actions are presented as if they were works of art, with title, year and extensive documentation. From idea, to preparation, implementation, participants and consequences (often high penalties, intimidation, violence, threats). In the beginning they are often quite straightforward punk performances in forbidden places in public space, later more subtle interventions are added, such as placing rainbow flags at government buildings (2020) and graffiti in European cities that ( small) distance to the war in Ukraine (2022).

The noise, the abundance of texts and the bright colors will get on your nerves at a certain point – but it is precisely that unrest that characterizes the battle that Pussy Riot is waging. The contrast with the completely empty Russian cell that you have to pass through at one point is impressive, the bare walls feel like an eerie place of rest, while the Russian national anthem sounds loudly from a single speaker, one of the punishments that members of Pussy Riot had to undergo. in the cell: get up at six o’clock to the loud Russian national anthem.

Image of the ‘Putin Peed His Pants’ action on Red Square in Moscow, 2012. Photo Denis Sinyakov



Pedestal and display case

Presenting the work of a protest movement like Pussy Riot in a leading museum has all kinds of implications. It hoists the movement on an (imaginary) pedestal, and shows: art and political reality cannot be seen separately, art and protest can flow smoothly into each other and be the same. On the other hand, there is the risk that you place a display case over it and squash the movement: that only the aesthetics or the symbol remains. The raw and noisy design of Velvet Terrorism (where there is no pedestal or display case) prevents the latter: the handwritten texts and tape provide a feeling of closeness to the action members (‘Anyone can be Pussy Riot‘, it says somewhere), and the many performances by Pussy Riot certainly do not look toothless in the museum.

The dry conclusions that are taped on the wall for every action are therefore particularly poignant. Sometimes it says ‘Nothing serious happened’, which means that no one was arrested or punished for that specific action. But the double meaning is also that nothing changed in the policy of repression. Much more often the punishments or consequences are much more serious: at Punk Prayer prison sentences of 8 months to 2 years Putin Will Teach You To Love The Motherland (2014) – the performance in Sochi on the eve of the Olympic Games: ‘Everyone was detained 3 times. Beatings, harrasments, surveillance, slashed tires‘. And after Policeman enters the game (2018), where members of Pussy Riot ran onto the pitch during the World Cup Football final in Moscow dressed as police officers and simultaneously published a video demanding the release of all political prisoners: all arrested and detained for 15 days, a few months later one of the participants most likely poisoned.

No serious social improvements and enormous personal consequences in a country that is only becoming more totalitarian – the courage that the Pussy Riot members show by continuing despite this is awesome, and the museum exhibition that manages to capture that energy is impressive.