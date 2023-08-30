When Lotus told us that the Emira would be the last petrol Lotus, we believed the brand. Now, just after the announcement of the Lotus Type 66, things seem to be a bit more nuanced. The Can-Am design from the 1970s that has now been brought to life “just” has a V8 engine behind the driver that produces 841 horsepower. And the Type 66 is not the last Lotus with a combustion engine either.

Last year, Lotus established a new division called Lotus Advanced Performance (LAP). This group of employees work on custom, extremely expensive projects. LAP is also in charge of the construction of the Lotus Evija acquired. LAP’s head of sales and marketing is Simon Croft. He tells CarBuzz that Lotus will continue to build petrol engines. Even after 2035.

Last year Lotus sold only 567 cars, but the year before that was 1,710. In five years, the brand wants to sell 150,000 cars per year (as part of the ‘Vision 80’ strategy). Because at that time – if all goes well – the brand is building more than 1,000 cars a year, it is no longer allowed to build cars with combustion engines for the EU. The British car manufacturer has found something about that.

Lotus’ trick to keep building petrol engines

What if you don’t make the cars street legal? The rules only apply to cars used on public roads. By building toys for the track, cars with petrol engines can continue to be built in low production. The Type 66 is an example of this, but we can imagine that there isn’t a filing cabinet full of old racer designs that didn’t make it.

That is why Lotus Advanced Performance will have to tap into something else. What the next project will be, Croft will keep a secret for a while. He does say, however, that a route like Lamborghini has taken by reincarnating a classic like the Countach is “definitely worth considering.” Anyone a new Elise or Exige? After the promise that there were no internal combustion engine Lotuses, the claim that the Elise and Exige are dead can also be trashed.