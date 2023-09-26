The Lotus was the great protagonist of the second edition of the Historic Grand Prix of Rome: on the streets of the vintage F1 capital, the new Electre and Emira, with the participation of Clive Chapman, son of Colin Chapman, attracted a large number of motor enthusiasts in the most evocative locations of the city such as Piazza Mignanelli, Via Veneto, Terme di Caracalla and Eur. Last weekend, in fact, the event, organized by the Orgoglio Motoristico Romano association, featured historic sports cars from museums and private collections which alternated static and dynamic exhibitions on the streets of the eternal city.

And there was no lack of static display on Largo Federico Fellini of 10/12 Formula 1 single-seaters including the Lotus F1s of Ayrton Senna and Elio De Angelis, the Ferrari 312 B of Paolo Barilla ex Ignazio Giunti and Clay Regazzoni, as well as ‘Alfa Romeo 185/T F1 by Riccardo Patrese and Eddie Cheveer.

On the same day there was also a dynamic display of all the cars on display with three or four passages along Via Vittorio Veneto up to Piazza Barberini. Without forgetting the 20 historic racing cars, including the Lotus F1s of Ayrton Senna and Elio De Angelis, the Ferrari 312 B of Paolo Barilla ex Ignazio Giunti and Clay Regazzoni, as well as the Alfa Romeo 185/T F1 of Riccardo Patrese and Eddie Cheveer who paraded on Saturday along Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, from Piazza di Porta Capena to Largo Cavalieri di Colombo.

Then on Sunday there was the static exhibition on Largo Virgilio Testa (overlooking Ente EUR) of the Lotus of Ayrton Senna and Elio De Angelis, and of the Alfa Romeo of Andrea De Cesaris, plus two or three other historic F1s, with other vehicles historical ones, exhibited on via Ciro il Grande. Guest of honor Anna Fendi: “We must give trust – explained the designer – to those who, driven only by passion, courage, dedication, create in our beloved capital a worthy, captivating attraction for tourists, for the Romans and for Italy it is an initiative that I believe will have great potential, precisely because of its uniqueness, and by following appropriate rules, and such collaboration can become one of the most prestigious events in the world for our unique and amazing city”.

Also enriching the event was the presence of Clive Chapman, son of Colin Chapman and great friend and fan of Elio De Angelis. Instead, the Lotus Emira and the electric hyper-suv Eletre led the way during the fashion shows. The latter led directly by Chapman.