Lotus has not lifted its reservations regarding the launch of the new electric Type 135: initially there was talk of a launch of the car in 2027 to replace the petrol-powered Emira, but in reality it cannot be ruled out that the timing could be extended. And the reason is easily explained: the British car manufacturer may want to wait until the new models are available smaller and lighter batteries, so that the next Type 135 can be as close as possible in spirit to the Elise.

Lotus Type 135 launch delayed?

In particular, it was Group Lotus design chief Ben Payne who hinted that the new model could be kept on hold until the technology of the next generation electric vehicles will not go into operation. “The Elise is a benchmark for Lotus, but the technology at the moment does not allow to recreate that product in a convincing way”Payne explained, clearly referring to the generally taller silhouettes and higher curb weights of today’s electric vehicles.

Waiting for smaller and lighter batteries

That said, the launch of the electric two-seater remains important for Lotus, but only if this will remain faithful to the principles that defined the original car. “The archetype of the moment is to make a larger and taller product, because in this way it is possible to insert the technical elements required in a vehicle of that size more easily and in a certainly simplistic way”continued Payne. It is no coincidence that the first electric cars signed Lotus, therefore the Emeya sedan and the Eletre SUV, are very bigger and heavier than any other vehicle with an internal combustion engine.

Beyond 2027

In this sense, help could come from solid-state batteries, as confirmed by Payne himself: “The shrinking of physical dimensions, and inevitably the decrease in weight, allows us to return to core values. For a brand like Lotus, being able to strip everything down to the bare minimum and then shrink-wrap it into a car is the core philosophy of founder Colin Chapman.”. Final note on the launch timing: “2027? We certainly have the ability to prepare the car by that year, but we also need to consider corporate factors. It’s a tough job“.