The new Type 134 will not be a small SUV like many others. Or at least, not in the ambitions of Lotus, which expects its new compact crossover to account for around 50% of the brand’s annual sales by 2028: we’re talking about 75,000 registrations every twelve months. Mike’s word Johnstonehead of global commercial operations of Lotus, who revealed the first details related to this new small electric SUV.

The first details

First of all, we know that the new Type 134 will be the entry point of Lotus’ renewed range, and will follow the launch of the Type 133 saloon scheduled for next year. Johnstone reported that the car will rely on one new platform: according to the latest rumors reported by Autocar, it will be a variant of the EPA architecture intended for smaller models. In terms of dimensions, this choice will be reflected in a long SUV less than five meterswhich will effectively make the Type 134 a direct market rival to the upcoming Porsche Macan EV.

Smaller batteries

Furthermore, the new electric SUV from Lotus should share several specifications with the other models in the range, from the Electre to the aforementioned Type 133, with one substantial difference: its cheaper positioning and more compact dimensions could mean that it will offer of his customers smaller battery options. Autonomy and high performance will be two elements on which much of Lotus’ efforts will be concentrated, which is why great attention will be paid to aerodynamics.

A real lotus

“A lot of effort has gone into ensuring that our cars that we bring to market in the future will concretely reflect exactly what you would expect from a Lotus. Johnstone said. Take Electre: we also involved a specific team of people in its development who understand what a Lotus should look like and how it should be driven. It’s not just an electric SUV with the Lotus logo: it was designed from the outset to look and behave like a full-fledged Lotus.”