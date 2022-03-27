There are only two days left until the debut of the new electric SUV Lotus branded. And just 48 hours after its presentation, the British car manufacturer has unveiled the official name of the model through its Twitter profile: it will be called Electric, and therefore not Type 132, the name used by Lotus for both patents and prototypes tested. Recall that on the market the new Lotus Eletre will compete with rivals of the caliber of Jaguar I-Pace, Audi e-tron Sportback and Ford Mustang Mach-E, all battery-powered SUVs that are currently enjoying great success.

Aesthetically speaking, the patent images filed by Lotus show an SUV characterized by angular lines, similar to those of the new sports Emira. The crossover design will be embellished with crescent-shaped headlights, a horizontal light bar, a steeply sloping roofline, slim exterior mirror cameras, flush door handles, sculpted side panels and a prominent rear spoiler. It will not fail hidden in the front grille, which features a series of hexagons divided into triangular segments, a authentic air management system developed by the same British brand, which will have the dual purpose of cooling the car and improving the front aerodynamics.

As for the engine offer, the new Lotus Eletre will be launched on the market with two four-wheel drive variants, offering between 600hp and 750hp of overall power. According to the latest rumors, it will be able to accommodate batteries with a capacity of between 92 and 120 kWh, and will offer a recharge of 800 V. Lotus has also focused on ensuring that the car can deliver high performance, claiming that it will be able to cover the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 3 seconds flat. Driving range remains unknown. Recall that the new Lotus electric SUV will be produced in a new £ 900 million manufacturing facility in Wuhan, China.