Create the Lotus today and tomorrow is not easy. To admit it are the same designer of the British brand, who work in Coventry to satisfy today’s different needs. Time passes, and with one Chinese property (Geely), new markets to pursue and the need to forget the Elise, Lotus needs a different approach than the past. The Eletre SUV it is already a good example of how the brand is facing the future, and not everyone will like it will be a certainty, in the hope of attracting new fans.

Leading the design team is there Ben Payne, who previously worked for General Motors, Bugatti and Aston Martin, while the chief operating officer is Nick McKinley (formerly of McLaren and Nokia). Just Payne explained to Autocar because designing a Lotus is anything but a foregone conclusion: “For us it is essential, in function of the success of the company, to meet the expectations of a 22-year-old Chinese millionaire and at the same time those of a Lotus enthusiast for decades. It is a great responsibility“.

It is basically the age difference between the very wealthy classes of China and those of the United States and Europe. While inside the Great Wall customers are quite young and eager to try the latest news, many under 25-30 years old, rarely in the rest of the industrialized world does the average age settle on these values. Indeed, prospective American and European buyers are more likely to be above target. Consequently, even the demand for traditional elements can vary greatly from country to country, making the work of those who actually design the car more complicated.

With Eletre, Lotus wants to achieve excellent results in China, where having a large SUV can help. The competition is very big, with Lamborghini and Aston Martin in force and Ferrari on the home straight with Purosangue; but thanks to the presence of the parent company Geely there may be joint efforts in terms of communication that could give Lotus an advantage.