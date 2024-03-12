The company that makes the Elise, Elan, Seven and many other lightweight hall of famers is heading towards a future in which the brand hardly sells anything that weighs less than two tons. Just think: the Eletre weighs just over 2,490 kilos and the Emeya doesn't get much lighter. The Emira weighs 1,440 kilos, but an electric replacement will be available next year. But this is not the end of Lotus's nice cars, the brand promises.

Okay, the Evija weighs 1,680 kilos, but do you have a few million to spare to buy one? Don't blame Lotus, but first take a look at yourself. That is, if you are in the market for a Lotus. According to chassis guru Gavan Kershaw, it is the wishes of buyers that ensure that Lotuses are becoming increasingly heavier. Let's get here now gaslighted by Lotus?

Old Lotuses were light because they were rickety

'When we launched the Elise S1, it weighed just over 700 kilos. Everyone loved it, but within six months of ownership they said [de eigenaren] “the roof is pretty bad, and it would be nice if the brakes were power-assisted, and if it had electric windows, and the heating is bad.” So ownership experience and practicality drove the weight of that car,” says Kershaw.

Nowadays there are other causes for the extra weight: 'If you have 400 kilometers of range, AC and DC charging, 800 volts, heated this, massage chairs that… the customer drives up the weight.' Despite all the extra weight, according to Kershaw, we don't have to worry that the playful character will disappear. He promises '100 percent' that big, heavy EVs from Lotus are fun to drive.

'We have four tires on each car and the level of control indicates how much you like it [een auto] can make,” says Kershaw in an almost Cruyffian manner. According to him, EVs need to have a bandwidth to be fun at 50 km/h and provide confidence at 300 km/h. Moreover, according to Lotus, you can defy the laws of nature with today's technology.

How Lotus wants to make large EVs fun to drive

According to Kershaw, you can use the active stabilizer bars to lean the car into a bend in a controlled manner, but ensure that the nose does not dive when braking hard with the active dampers. Thanks to these techniques, smart guys like Kershaw can give 'character at all speeds' to EVs. 'Then you link driving modes to that, and the world is your oyster.'