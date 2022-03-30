The British brand Lotus became famous for the light sports cars. But from spring 2022 there will be a change of pace, given that The first electric SUV of the House founded by Colin Chapman was shown online. It’s called Eletre, it’s 5.1 meters long and 2.13 meters wide with mirrors included. 1.63 meters tall, it is larger than a Model X. It is assumed that it is not the lightest Lotus in history.

In any case, the performances are there. The two electric motors, divided equally between the axles, develop over 600 horsepower and rely on a battery of more than 100 kWh. With its all-wheel drive, it goes from zero to one hundred in less than 3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 260 kilometers per hour. The range is 600 kilometers in the WLTP cycle, with 400 kilometers rechargeable in 20 minutes. This ‘beast’ will be produced for Europe, the UK and China, with deliveries from 2023. Pricing has not yet been announced, but of course the contents are one hundred percent premium caliber.

Air suspension, torque vectoring, five driving modes, carbon ceramic brakes with 10-piston calipers, LIDAR system on the roof, cruise control, over-the-air updates: these are just some of the features that Lotus has developed, thanks to the contribution of the parent company Geelyfor the electric Eletre.

Aesthetically, at the front the car is quite aggressive, with a large ‘mouth’ that also has cooling functions. There are timid references to Lamborghini Urus, regarding the type of language used. As for the rear, there is the pleasant surprise of seeing new shapes, with a horizontal light signature set in two lateral grooves that visually shorten the lines of the car. The aerodynamics have also been sculpted on the basis of the experience of Emira and Evija, in particular the latter; however this SUV has very little to share, as a general approach, with the more classic Lotus.

The lower part of the bumper features an active grille, made up of triangular opening panels. There are no mirrors (replaced by cameras), but in return there is a rather elaborate deflector that adorns the lower part of the rear of the car.

The cockpit features a head-up display and an OLED screen in the center of the dashboard, measuring over 15 inches. The commands are via touch, but some analog buttons resist. There is a multimedia screen available to rear passengers. It will be a car for music lovers: the KEF Premium system with 15 speakers and 1,380 Watt is standard, while as an option you can have the KEF Reference from 2,160 Watt, 23 speakers and 3D audio.