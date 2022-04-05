Lotus Electric He represented entry into the SUV segment for the British brand, an important step for the Hethel car manufacturer that wants to keep up with the times but above all to find new life to strengthen its position after the difficulties experienced in the past. The choice made by the English house is based on the experience already had by other companies specialized in sports cars: Porsche for example, which with Cayenne has managed to create a new reference in the sector, also winning the skepticism of enthusiasts of the German brand, or Lamborghini who grinds sales records thanks to Urus. These examples will soon be joined by Ferrari Purosangue, with the first SUV of the Cavallino which will once again be part of a path of growth and updating the range to meet the needs of the market.

It was just right Lotus CEO Matt Windle to underline the importance of this model and above all the choice of the English brand to focus on a type of car that could allow the company to monetize to the maximum and become competitive again. “If you want to have Lotus sports cars around forever, we have to make money, and we haven’t made any money in the past, which is why we haven’t been able to invest in the product. – Windle explained during an interview with Top Gear – “We want to be a true global and serious player. When this model is available on the market, we hope for numbers in the tens of thousands “.

Thanks to these revenues therefore Lotus will also be able to continue to focus on sports cars, carrying on the DNA and tradition that distinguish the brand. From this point of view, the plans are already well defined, with an electric sports car that will be built in collaboration with Alpine and other cars already in the pipeline: “For example, there is the Type 135 that we have already talked about, which is the electric sports car that will come to us after the Eletre, I’ve seen it, it’s incredible. If selling this SUV will help us get the most out of our journey, I think this choice will really prove to be a really important thing. “