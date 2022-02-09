The British brand Lotus has launched a new division dedicated to the most performing cars that it will offer in the future. It will be called Lotus Advanced Performance, and will deal with special cars, limited editions and unique pieces for the most demanding customers. From the image published on the website of the company, now controlled by the Chinese group Geely, you can immediately see a taste: a car with a huge rear wing and a particularly refined line even on a retro theme. Interesting, no doubt.

This is another significant development in Lotus’s ongoing transformation from a simple UK sports car company emerging from a period of crisis to a high-performance car brand possibly ready for global challenges. The so-called portfolio of services that Lotus Advanced Performance will offer includes Halo projects, that is ultra exclusive and unique vehicles; high performance limited editions; customized car with exclusive colors, finishes and materials for special customers.

Finally, the new division will take care of company tours, thanks to which customers will be able to visit the new production lines and access exclusive experiences, including the driving lessons of the Lotus Driving Academy at the Hethel test track in Norfolk and beyond. There will also be space for the racing world, as Lotus Advanced Performance will support the program linked to the Emira GT4.

All programs are led by Simon Lane, appointed director of Lotus Advanced Performance after leaving the “Q by Aston Martin” program. The manager commented: “I’ve always been a Lotus fan and this could be one of the most exciting roles in the auto industry right now. It starts with a blank sheet of paper with the opportunity to launch a completely new division. The LAP team and I have some fantastic and truly innovative ideas with a very broad appeal, for young and old Lotus fans and those looking for unique experiences and opportunities to collect. Working in tandem with the Lotus Design team we will build the most exciting and exclusive Lotus carsembracing our electrified future and honoring our illustrious past as well“.