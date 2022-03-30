The new Lotus Eletre is not a slow SUV. The version unveiled with two engines and 600 horsepower was just the entry-level version of the Eletre. From 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds is apparently not fast enough in some cases. Even though that is faster than the Lambo Urus, Aston Martin DBX 707 and Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT.

For this, the Lotus must be relatively light. It has less power than its rivals and that means that the 2,000 kilos that Lotus gives up for the SUV seems to be correct. Only the Tesla Model X Plaid goes faster to 100 km/h, but it needs more than 1,000 horsepower to accelerate its 2,455 kilos faster.

The Eletre hyper SUV

Lotus calls the Eletre a hyper-SUV. A super SUV is of course also very much 2021. But it is not yet very hyper. He is only slightly faster than the aforementioned rivals and in England costs ‘only’ £100,000.

But the next version can probably justifiably be called hyper. TopGear has learned that the Eletre flagship, due in a few years’ time, will have over 900 hp thanks to an additional 300 hp engine on the rear axle. When it comes, the 0 to 100 km/h time will probably drop to under 2.5 seconds. This would make it the fastest SUV in the current market, but it is not yet known when this excited Eletre will appear.