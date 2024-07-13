Straight ahead. On the straight. Suddenly, boom. Into the wall. It had just set off for the climb of legends at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​and so the new Lotus Evija X Hypercar, an electric 2000 horsepower car, has made a global fool of itself. Because with all that horsepower, starting at the traffic lights immediately turned into a record-breaking burnout.

The video has obviously gone around the world and Lotus has certainly set a new acceleration record: from 2.5 million dollars to zero in less than a second. The dynamics are clear: too much power, even for a prototype, for a car with perfect tires and in the hands of a professional driver. We dare not imagine what could happen when such monsters end up on open roads and in the hands of ordinary mortals.