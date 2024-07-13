Straight ahead. On the straight. Suddenly, boom. Into the wall. It had just set off for the climb of legends at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and so the new Lotus Evija X Hypercar, an electric 2000 horsepower car, has made a global fool of itself. Because with all that horsepower, starting at the traffic lights immediately turned into a record-breaking burnout.
The video has obviously gone around the world and Lotus has certainly set a new acceleration record: from 2.5 million dollars to zero in less than a second. The dynamics are clear: too much power, even for a prototype, for a car with perfect tires and in the hands of a professional driver. We dare not imagine what could happen when such monsters end up on open roads and in the hands of ordinary mortals.
