Isn’t an electric bicycle just a hybrid? The electric motor is only there for support and the rest has to come from the cyclist. The ultralight e-bike from Lotus that you see above is also a hybrid. You can tell that it is a real Lotus by the extent to which the bike is fixated on weight savings. This gives it the lightest electric motor in the cycling world. Lotus calls the bike the Type 136.

The electrical auxiliary systems come from a company called High Performance System. The electric drivetrain weighs only 1.2 kilos and the motor itself weighs 300 grams. The rest of the e-bike is also made to be as light as possible. For example, the frame is made of carbon fiber. All in all, the Lotus e-bike weighs 9.8 kilos. In addition, the bicycle must cut through the air ‘efficiently and quickly’.

By the way, do you see that water bottle? Don’t try to drink from it, because that’s the 93-Wh battery. Thanks to that battery you can handle stairs for three hours. Afterwards too, but without help. By the way, it is not Lotus’s first bicycle. The British car brand previously collaborated on the two-wheelers for the Great Britain Olympic team. In 1992 and 2020, the British sports team even won gold medals with it.

The Lotus e-bike in JPS colors

Lotus and HPS are building 136 units (because it is the Lotus Type 136) of the ‘First Edition’ and then as many bicycles as customers want from two different versions. The special edition gets a black and gold John Player Special look and costs 25,000 euros. For the other versions you pay 19,950 euros and 17,950 euros.

