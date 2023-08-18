In the collective imagination it is 007’s car that transforms into a submarine or the one driven by Julia Roberts alongside Richard Gere in “Pretty Woman”, but in reality the Esprit was above all a milestone in the history of Lotus. After the first experiment with the Europa, in 1975 at the Paris Motor Show another mid-engined rear-engined touring car entered the scene which would give a change to the brand image and was so long-lived as to remain in production for almost thirty years.

Italian design

For style, patron Colin Chapman turned to Italdesign by Giorgetto Giugiaro who, overcoming some controversy and after the Silver Car concept of 1972, signs a two-seater coupé with an innovative look and which immediately arouses widespread acclaim. The wedge shape, the angular cuts, the retractable headlights, the large windscreen and the almost horizontal liftable rear window, the front spoiler and the hint at the rear give a strong personality to a low, compact car (length of 4.19 meters and height of 1.12).

Lightness theme

The imperative, categorical for Lotus, of lightness is not fully respected, compared to the previous models, but we are nonetheless around 1,000 kg, thanks to the fiberglass body mounted on a central beam frame. The passenger compartment is not the most spacious, the high-containment seats penalize the more corpulent and the extreme design does not facilitate visibility, but the racing set-up it contributes to the charm of the Esprit and overshadows even the less than excellent finishes, if anything, note the pleasant tartan fabric upholstery.

Sportiness at the top

The technique is that of an authentic sportswoman: independent suspension, disc brakes with the rear ones “in board”, rack and pinion steering with an excellent feeling, no servo assistance and, in the rear-central position, a two-litre four-cylinder, 16-valve DOHC, two twin-barrel carburettors and a 5-speed gearbox gears, from 160 HP which allows you to reach 220 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 in less than 7 seconds. The market is reserved for a small circle of enthusiasts and the price in Great Britain is not particularly competitive: around 8 thousand pounds, at the level of a Porsche 911. Over the years, the Esprits will always arrive in Italy with the dropper.

A success story

The first generation runs out in 1978, after less than 900 examples built, and then it will be a succession of over twenty versions marked by important stages of evolution, aesthetic and technical, of the project. In 1980 a 210 bhp 2.2-litre turbo was adopted, later also naturally aspirated. A restyling by Peter Stevens gives further grit and, starting from 1988, aerodynamic elements such as side skirts and an eye-catching rear wing are gradually added, while the supercharged four-cylinder reaches 265 HP. A second intervention on the style of Julian Thomson, which rounds off the shapes, is accompanied by substantial progress in the fittings, now with luxury accents and briar and leather upholstery. Meanwhile, as far as driving is concerned, the power-assisted braking and steering systems, ABS and adjustments to the set-ups accentuate the GT character.

From 1996 the last two liter turbo and the definitive leap towards the top of the category, price lists included, when the Esprit mounts a 355 bhp 3.5-litre twin-turbo V8, capable of exceeding 280 km/h and accelerating from 0 to 100 in less than 5 seconds. The “final edition”, revised by Russel Carr, brings production to an end in 2004 and the total quota to 10 thousand 600 units. Throughout the career, numerous variants in limited edition, starting from the JPS of 1978, with the colors of the John Player Special cigarette brand that dress the Formula 1 Lotus, and from the Essex of 1980 dedicated to Essex Petroleum, another sponsor in competitions. There are also celebratory editions and elaborate ones with components taken from racing models. In any case, Giugiaro’s fundamental traits and imprint are never betrayed, confirming how successful his work had been, an extraordinary test of design that has been able to challenge time.