Lotus – it was just a confusing club in recent years. The unsuspecting onlooker experienced it something like this: respected British sports car brand has been building bare, light cars in small numbers for the real enthusiast for decades, shouts a year or so ago that they are going to do it completely differently with about 27 new models, then does not bring any one out and instead comes to the end of times with facelifts and special editions of the existing range.

Now for the latest episode: the Chinese Geely, known here for several years as ‘the company that took over Volvo’ (but in reality a global mobility giant), sees potential, swallows up the ailing brand and comes up with a substantial cash injection. And with new ideas, such as an electric SUV. Because the reality is harsh: to build nice sports cars, you have to make money, and you make money with SUVs – now and in the foreseeable future. It’s that simple.

Lotus schedule

But in addition to this Eletre (of which we are frankly very curious how it will propagate the Lotus values ​​that are attributed to it in practice) there is more to be done in the new factory in Hethel. The Evija, a crazy e-hypercar that will make it difficult for types like the Rimac Nevera and Pininfarina Battista. And this boy: the compact, handsome Emira, Lotus’ last of the old school and, in fact, the replacement for both the Elise and Evora.

You have to see that broadly, because although the concept and philosophy correspond – small, light, manoeuvrable – the young classics and this Emira can certainly not be compared in all respects. The Elise was a great go-kart, bare and miniscule, and while the Evora was already quite luxurious for a Lotus, it still remained a somewhat difficult beast to live with.

But the Emira is one for 2023; people now know that light-footed party cars can also have electric windows, heated seats and a reversing camera. And so the new Lotus shakes off the Spartan and makes short work of the ifs and buts that came with the daily use of its predecessors.

No more thick sill

It starts when you take in its slender silhouette and open the door to step inside. If you found a sill of the size of a railway sleeper with the Evora that you had to hop over with your legs wide open, here it is a simple matter of step, thud, close the door. You’re subtly wedged into a sports seat in a cozy interior, with plenty of headroom and a dashboard so low you can see the tarmac right in front of the car.

The view to the rear through the small window is also not disappointing. Leather and Alcantara envelop you, fresh aluminum tingles in the palm of your hand when you instinctively grip the lever of the… six-speed manual! Lotus must have thought: we’re allowed one more time, then we’ll go for it. An automatic transmission is available, but: no.

The interior of the Emira

It’s nice to sit here. A lot of work has clearly gone into materials, finish and details – solidity over flexible lightness, nice touch points, the slider of every vent says ‘Emira’. The starter button is tucked away under a strange kind of cover that won’t stay up, so you squeeze your finger under it a bit, depress the heavy clutch and hear something familiar come to life behind you with a metallic blaring.

The 3.5-liter supercharged V6, basically a Toyota engine but haunted by Lotus for years, already served in the Exige and Evora. It makes its appearance again in this Lotus Emira V6 First Edition, although Lotus sees that the vast majority of people in the Netherlands are waiting for the version with a four-cylinder AMG turbo engine.

Logical: more modern, lighter, less CO 2 and therefore much more affordable. But also: no supercharger noise, no multi-cylinder thunder and no manual gearbox. Throwing money that we don’t have, we say in advance: if you order a bouncer, take everything on it.

In addition to the Lotus Emira V6, there will also be a four-cylinder

When the new Emira was announced, it was already announced that a version with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine and dual-torque automatic transmission from AMG was coming. Originally, this was planned for early 2023, but due to the necessary development challenges, it now seems to be in 2024.

Gavan Kershaw, Lotus’ Director of Vehicle Attributes, said of the entry-level Emira: ‘The 2.0 is the world’s most powerful production four-cylinder in-line engine, coupled to AMG’s acclaimed DCT with paddles and drive modes. He is high performance, highly efficient thanks to state-of-the-art technology, has low emissions and linear performance. And he is in house tuned by the highly experienced engineers in Hethel to deliver that distinctive Lotus experience.”

The brand remains vague about the exact specifications, but already says that the 2.0 will deliver an output of 365 hp, a CO 2 emissions of less than 180 g/km and help to keep the weight at 1,405 kilos. They also mention a European price (ie without Dutch taxes) of 72,000 euros.

But how does the Lotus Emira V6 drive?

We’re going to drive. With about three degrees and persistent wetness, it is typical Dutch pre-winter weather. Important fact: the Emira we have here has the optional sports suspension, which also includes a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s. Sticky dry weather tires, indeed.

We see the exhausts steaming in the mirrors, the wipers sweep through the gray world and think of this morning’s weather report, which predicted sleet. This is going to be a tough lesson in judgment, self-control, and overall adult responsibility.

The flaws of the Lotus Emira

But first we are served a healthy bowl of digital frustrations. We think we reset the average fuel consumption, but instead the trip meter jumps to zero. When we take a turn and accidentally touch the swipe buttons on the steering wheel, the cruise control kicks in. We want to set our favorite radio station – normally a simple operation, but now we lose ourselves in menus, swipes, tiles and little crosses.

‘Lotus wants to give you one last high-quality mechanical experience’

This on a cold and alternately responsive screen on which we never hit the mark in one go on a bumpy surface (it remains a sports car). Ah, the delights of modern engineering; unimaginable actually. There are experts for developing these kinds of interactions, Lotus – use them, because this bumbling is distracting and dangerous. We decide to leave things alone and listen to the engine; no music can beat that.

Once the Lotus Emira V6 goes…

As the V6 warms up and the transmission oil loses its viscosity, you can feel the Emira kicking in like a hot athlete. Especially if you switch the driving modes button on the center console from the lazy Tour position to Sport. This has an invigorating effect, like pouring a shot of ginger into the intake.

Throttle response feels more direct and natural and the exhaust can suddenly breathe freely: it clears its throat when upshifting and when you pull through in the revs, you realize what a charismatic engine this really is. Quickly available torque, yet also a hunger for revs, raw metallic sounds accompanied by a shrill scream that rears its head from about 2,500 rpm. Where can you find a supercharged V6 these days?

The Lotus Emira offers a mechanical experience

Everything shows that Lotus wants to give you a high-quality mechanical experience with this latest petrol exercise. The shifting action is steel on steel, click and clack, while the gear pattern carved into the shift knob tickles your palm. As you chase the engine through the stairs, you can see the throttle body (intentionally mounted so high?) ​​in the corner of your eye in the rear view mirror like a madman.

The power steering is old-fashioned hydraulic – not necessarily efficient, but good for maximum feel, and you notice that with every variation in the road surface. The Emira wrings your hands: its extreme suspension geometry makes it rumble across the tarmac, keeping you sharp and on the job. Connection is his mission, involving you is his goal.

There is a Track mode, but not for now

In Track mode, things go cuckoo, the exhaust note tears your soul and the ESP loosens its reins. You are not necessarily waiting for that in the rain, but miraculously it is also dry and sunny for one day in our test period. This is the moment when we stop mistrusting the Michelins and go into attack mode.

The Emira turns out to be a skilfully packed fun package that cuts through corners and devours straights. It is balanced and gives confidence. He urges you on, but does not overwhelm you. You drive it on intuition and discover that touch of sensory magic you crave when you spur a Lotus. And that from an electrically operated seat with memory, with air conditioning in your sniffer and space for weekend bags.

It is as expensive as a Cayman GTS

If the Emira is Lotus’ idea of ​​the ultimate contemporary expression of their original concept, of making usable the performance and thrills they’ve been striving for since their inception, then we can hand them a bright yellow low-calorie cake with six crackling candles. We do deliberately say ‘useable’, not ‘accessible’, because this Lotus Emira V6 First Edition is… not cheap.

Yes, you get a lot of things as standard (560-watt KEF audio, a Design Pack with extra sporty interior and exterior accents, a Convenience Pack with automatic wipers, parking sensors and cameras). But that does not change the fact that in the Netherlands you also have a 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 with some nice options for this money. Or, if you’re still saving up, a 911.

Can the Emira beat the Porsches?

But those are cars that everyone knows how good they are; and therefore perhaps the dead-painted sports car choices. With an Emira you go for more daring, more exclusive, also a little more active, and now without having to compromise on practicality and comfort.

Then consider that this is just the beginning – it would be a bit of a surprise if there weren’t all sorts of extreme, track-focused versions in the pipeline – and it looks like we’re in for a few more stunning Lotus cars amidst the electric frenzy. gasoline years.

Specifications of the Lotus Emira V6 First Edition (2023)

Engine

3,456 cc

V6 supercharged

405 hp @ na rpm

420 Nm @ na rpm

Drive

rear wheels

6v manual gearbox

Performance

0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds

top 290 km/h

Consumption (average)

11.3 l/100km

258 g/km CO2

Dimensions

4,412×1,895x

1,225 mm (lxwxh)

2,575mm (wheelbase)

weight NB

tank capacity NB

151 l (luggage)

Prices

€149,487 (NL)

€97,995 (B)