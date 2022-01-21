Smart assembly lines able to best meet the most current needs of the automotive sector. The electric transition has in fact influenced not only the engines and the sustainability of the finished products but also the production methods that now provide modular and already flexible structures that can adapt to any changes during construction. He knows it well Lotus that for its new supercar Emira has chosen one of the Italian excellences in terms of automotive production. This is the Turin company CMP, led by the engineer Massimo Bellezza. A company 50% owned by the Germans of Dürr which is well known in the sector for providing production layouts to the main brands.

It is in particular about Automatic Guided Vehicle, more simply AGVs, which are used in industrial logistics to transport mechanical components of cars, including chassis. In Hethel, for example, 34 self-driving ProFleets have been put into operation, which move within the Lotus plant thanks to a natural navigation system that allows shuttles to follow a path established within a digital map. The small modules thus pass from one point to another in the assembly building and are equipped with two laser scanners that allow the surrounding area to be analyzed at 360 °, avoiding dangers for the operators. The AGVs are controlled by open software that can also be used by British brand technicians without external support, thus allowing modules to be excluded in the event of a malfunction or to modify the route in the event that there are stations that do not need to be refueled.

A cutting-edge model that has already been successfully tested by several brands. From Lamborghini, which in Sant’Agata Bolognese used AGVs for the Urus production lines, to Stellantis who wanted to apply this technology to both Maserati (with the MC20) and the electric Fiat 500. “We were the first, about ten years ago, to dedicate ourselves to platforms for electric cars and today 80% of our orders come from this sector – Beauty said – which requires different assembly logics than traditional means. “