New details of the Lotus Emeya have been revealed. The British brand's first electric hyper-GT will arrive on the European market in the third quarter of 2024, with a price starting from 111,490 euros. The new configurator has been uploaded online which will allow customers to design and customize their car before placing the final order.

Aerodynamics and charging

Thanks to the new optimized batteries and compatibility with rapid infrastructures up to 350 kW, it will be possible to recover from 10 to 80% of the travel range in just 18 minutes for a total autonomy of 610 km. From the point of view of technical characteristics, the motorsport tradition of the English brand has brought some peculiar elements to Lotus Emeya such as the Active Air Dam active aerodynamics under the front bumper and an active rear spoiler which contribute to the increase in downforce that it reaches 150 kg at 250 km/h, to which is added an aerodynamic drag coefficient of 0.21 Cd. The suspension design with anti-roll control and rear wheel steering is also innovative.

Performance

Power of up to 905 hp allows Emeya to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in less than 2.8 seconds, making it one of the fastest electric cars in the world. To manage all this power, carbon-ceramic kidneys have been integrated to reduce weight and braking distance, contributing to the car's handling and doubling the lifespan of the components. The new Lotus Emeya offers five different driving modes, Range, Tour, Sport, Individual and Track with the possibility for the driver to customize different elements of the driving dynamics: control the ride height, the stiffness of the air suspension, the acceleration response, seat configuration (with adjustable lateral supports), and much more to optimize efficiency, performance and comfort in any driving condition.

The interiors of Lotus Emeya

Inside the cabin there is a 15.1-inch HD OLED Lotus Hyper OS infotainment system, which presents an interactive and 3D view to access its many functions. Powered by Unreal Engine technology, the car is able to respond quickly in real time to any changes made by the driver. For example, to open the doors simply touch them on the screen and they will respond accordingly. The software can be updated remotely in OTA mode, allowing you to always use the latest version available. The electric architecture also always offers plenty of space, with 509 liters of boot capacity and various elements to ensure maximum comfort, from ambient lighting to massaging seats to the panoramic roof.

Price and versions

The range of the new Lotus Emeya includes the standard, S and R versions with six different colors and two finishes available for the entire electric range of the British brand. Additional colors include Solar Yellow, Akoya White, Stellar Black and Kaimu Grey. The price list then continues with the 132,560 euros of the Emeya S and the 157,200 euros of the Emeya R.