The expansion of the range continues for Lotus which, after launching its first very high performance electric SUV, the Eletre, joins the latter Emeyadefined as the first HyperGT on tap for the Hethel brand. The British brand has chosen a presentation in grand style, with the new model making its debut in New York during a dedicated event at Studio Emeya where the British car manufacturer also showcased the brand’s past, present and future.

The birth of Lotus Emeya

Lotus Emeya aims to combine Hethel’s engineering excellence with the performance and experience accumulated over 75 years of history, bringing it all into the electric GT segment. From this point of view, the performances are a clear sign of the direction taken by the brand: Emeya will indeed be capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and exceed the maximum speed of 250 km/h. The data relating to recharging is also interesting, with compatibility with direct current (DC) infrastructures up to 350 kW and the possibility therefore of reaching 80% of the range in 18 minutes, with the recovery of 150 km of autonomy in just 5 minutes. Lotus has not yet provided any other technical specifications for the Emeya, with production starting in 2024.

The design and driving dynamics

In these months we will certainly know more about Hethel’s new Hyper GT which comes with various aerodynamic solutions aimed at maximizing efficiency. The first pictures they show, for example, the active front grille or the shapes of the spoiler and diffuser that help to direct the flows. Lotus Emeya also boasts a very low center of gravity that the English brand has defined as “hyperstance”, a feature that helps improve stability and handling. The driving experience is also made even more engaging by the presence of the electronically controlled air suspension system, capable of analyzing the road in front of it as many as 1,000 times per second and automatically adjusting the vehicle accordingly to offer a driving standard always very high.

Ode to sustainability for Lotus Emeya

Alongside the electric powertrain, the green soul of Lotus Emeya is also reflected in the use of materials. The coverings and some components come for example from sustainable sources in order to reduce the environmental impact. Among them, a luxurious yarn made with fibers from the fashion industry, PVD aluminum, Alcantara, Nappa leather and PU Ultrafabrics. As on Eletre, the collaboration with KEF continued on Emeya, bringing KEF’s Uni-Q loudspeaker and the innovative Uni-Cor subwoofer enclosure with compatibility with Dolby-enabled 3D surround sound to the new Hyper GT Atmosa already known on the Hyper SUV from Hethel. Finally, the choice of name derives from Lotus’ desire to convey emotion and rationality, with the fusion of a luxury sports car with the comfortable shapes of a four-door.