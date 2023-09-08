Lotus presented Emeyaits innovative four-door hyper-GTwith a power of 918 hp. This vehicle represents the second electric model in Lotus historywhich comes after the Electric SUVswith which it shares the same platform.

Electric Lotus Emeya

Emeya’s key features include advanced solutions aerodynamics like the revolutionary active front grille, the rear speaker and the rear spoiler.

These elements, together with the center of gravity Bass referred to as ‘hyperstance’ by Lotus, they significantly improve driving stability, setting a new standard for GTs in terms of ride quality and handling.

Electric Lotus Emeya

Emeya is also equipped with a sophisticated electronically controlled air suspension system, which constantly scan the road surface up to 1,000 times per second. This system automatically adjusts the vehicle to ensure a super sporty driving experience.

Lotus Emeya power and performance

Emeya offers two variants of twin-engine powertrain, with power ratings of 612hp and 918hpsimilar to those provided for the Electra. The top version, with almost 1,000 HP, allows this electric hyper-GT to exceed the 250km/h top speed and to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 2.8 secondsplacing it among the fastest electric GTs in the world.

Emeya sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in under 2.8 seconds

In addition, it offers outstanding charging performance, with the possibility of increasing the autonomy of 150 km in five minutes at a station 350 kW DC fast charging and reach the80% charge in 18 minutes.

The Emeya features a similar design to the Eletre, but with shapes from sedan-coupe which promote aerodynamic efficiency. It features distinctive LED lighting and active components such as the grille, splitter, diffuser and rear wing, adapting to the driving conditions.

The cabin of the Lotus Emeya is made from sustainable materials

The rear wing can generate up to 215kg of downforce. The cockpit is made with sustainable materials and offers a sound system Uni-Q by KEF with Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound. Keep a configuration a four seats with single seats and a layout of the controls as in the Electre.

Photo Lotus Emeya

