After three years of testing, across 15 countries and two continents, from the Pole to the deserts, Lotus Emeya has officially concluded its three-year development testing programme. The British brand's hyper-GT was put to the test in the harshest weather conditions, with temperatures ranging from 40 to -40°.

Test in Finland

In particular, the high-performance electric car has spent the last few weeks in Ivalo, Finland, where Lotus engineers have concluded performance validation work. Approximately 250 km were traveled inside the Arctic Circle, where temperatures in recent weeks have reached -25°C. Additionally, the team tested the car in a “freezer” with temperatures as low as -40°C.

Three years of development for Lotus Emeya

Testing on Emeya has continued for the past three years, tackling varying conditions – from UK roads to fast German motorways, across the highest Alpine passes and the isolated expanses of Mongolia. There was no shortage of tests on car tracks such as the Nürburgring Nordschleife or the Anello di Nardò in southern Italy. In addition to extreme cold, Emeya has been tested in temperatures as hot as 40°C. However, further tests will be planned in the Middle East, United States and Australia, before delivery to these markets.

The specific work on Emeya

In the development phase at the Polo, the engineers of the British brand put the Lotus Emeya to the test, focusing on certain aspects such as the chassis, suspension, brakes and stability and traction control, tests designed to ensure both efficiency and maximum performance in any condition. There were then specific tests for driving assistance and the use of batteries in extreme conditions for the charging phases.“Lotus's testing process is demanding and involves performance assessments covering everything from suspension and steering to battery and tires – explained Sylvain Verstraeten, Regional Vehicle Line Director, Emeya – Emeya is the perfect 100% electric car, designed and programmed to give an optimal driving experience to our customers, 365 days a year and in all conditions. We can't wait for them to come on board Emeya too.” First deliveries of Lotus Emeya will begin by the end of 2024.