Electric, but also with a rather high level of autonomous driving, level 4 to be precise. We are talking about the new Lotus Eletre, the first fully electric production car of the British brand, which stands out not only for its zero-emission power supply, but also for the number of advanced sensors with which it has been equipped, which guarantee very high assistance to the driver.

Autonomous driving

In particular, the new Lotus Eletre relies on a number of sensors LiDAR, of which two open on the front fenders when needed and a third which appears on the roof instead. The British automaker has also equipped its first all-electric crossover with radars and cameras high definition. A set of technologies which, according to the company, allow the driver to travel without keeping his hands on the wheel up to 200 km, corresponding to a level 3 of autonomous driving.

High ambitions

Numbers already impressive in themselves, but which do not satisfy Lotus: the managing director of Lotus Robotics, Li Bo, reported to the microphones of Autocar that the company’s goal is to ensure that the electric SUV Eletre can be able to travel up to 100,000 kilometers before the intervention of the driver is necessary, therefore referring to a level 4 of autonomous driving. Precisely for this reason Lotus has decided to submit a fleet of prototypes of its electric SUV to a series of self-driving tests on the roads of China.

A delicate matter

We’ll see if and when these improvements are implemented: we know that the topic of autonomous driving is always a lot delicate, especially Elon Musk and his Tesla know it well, often at the center of discussions, including legal ones, due to potential malfunctions of the Autopilot and FSD systems. In the meantime, those interested in the new Lotus Eletre can be satisfied with taking full advantage of its potential in terms of performance: the most performing variant of the model, the Electre Rdelivers 893 HP of power and 985 Nm of maximum torque, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds.