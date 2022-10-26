With the new Eletre, Lotus he wants to be really serious. The British automaker has unveiled the power and pricing specifications of its first 100% electric SUV, sending out a clear message to its segment rivals: competitiveness. Starting with the top-of-the-range variant, the Eletre R: boasts 893 HP of power and 985 Nm of torque, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h consumable in 2.95 seconds and a top speed of 265 km / h, and guarantees 490 kilometers of autonomy thanks to a 112 kWh, all for a price list starting at 150,990 euros in Europe.

To do a comparison with other top-of-the-range high-performance SUVs, Lamborghini Urus Performante, which stops its maximum power at 657 hp and takes 3.3 seconds to reach 100 km / h starting from a standstill, enjoys a price list that starts at 218,487 euros in Italy. Returning to the Lotus production electric SUV, the range is completed with the standard Eletre from € 95,990 and the Eletre S from € 120,990: in both cases a milder engine is hidden under the hood than the one that drives the Eletre R, capable of delivering 595 HP of power and 710 Nm of torque, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h achievable in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 258 km / h. In terms of autonomy, both can travel up to 600 kilometers with a single charge, with the latter that can be perfected from 10 to 80% in just 20 minutes.

The standard equipment of the basic versions of Lotus Eletre include a selector for five driving modes, active air suspension, torque vectoring, Matrix LED headlights and 22 ″ 10-spoke forged wheels, wireless phone charging system, 12-position electric seats, four-zone climate control, KEF HiFi system from 1,380 W with 15 speakers and LIDAR technology, with the latter it will be much more useful when the autonomous driving will be allowed by European regulations.