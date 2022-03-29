The first officially arrives Sports electric SUV of history Lotus. His name is Lotus Eletre and belongs to the category of Hyper-SUV from over 600 hptechnology a 800 V and fast charging up to 350 kW.

The L’Eletre is the first of a new range of high performance electric vehicles to be built in a brand new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility a Wuhan, in China. The car was “Born British, Raised Globally”, with a design driven by the UK, supported by collaborative work with teams in China, Sweden and Germany. The overall design of the exterior and interior was led by an international team based at the Lotus Tech Creative Center (LTCC) In the Warwickshirein the United Kingdom.

New Lotus Eletre, features electric SUV

The Lotus Eletre electric SUV is built on a brand new architecture of dedicated electric vehicles from 800 V with integrated high voltage power distribution system. Eletre is equipped with battery of over 100 kWh which feeds two electric engines which release a total power greater than 600 hp.

New electric SUV Lotus Eletre

The shot is lightning fast and typical of an electric car: 0-100 km / h under 3 seconds. The autonomy exceeds i 600 km and thanks to fast charging up to 350 kW can restore 400 km in about 20 minutes.

It also comes with the standard ability to accept a refill 22 kW AC which, where available, reduces the connection time.

The flat “skateboard style” battery pack and the electric motors are close to the ground to create a low center of gravity and ensure exceptional dynamic performance. L’high energy density of the battery pack offers the best possible balance between performance and range. There are two electric motors, one that drives the front wheels and another that drives the rear wheels. A three-in-one electric drive system integrates each motor with one controller and one adapter.

Lotus Eletre electric SUV charging socket

The car features four driving modes, which adjust the steering, shock absorber settings, powertrain and accelerator pedal response. The modalities are Range, Tour, Sport, Off-Road And Individualand are standard on all versions of the car.

New Lotus Eletre exterior features

The design of the Lotus Eletre was led by Ben Payne. A distinctive element of the design is its “porosity”, the principle aerodynamic air flowing through the car and under, over and around it. Porosity was at the heart of the design of theEvijais an integral part ofEmir and provided clear inspiration for theElectric. It is more obvious where the air is channeled under the leading edge of the car, emerging through two air intakes in the hood above.

Lotus Eletre front

The front lights also stand out a lot subtle and technical which house the daytime running lights and scrolling turn signals. The main lamps, available with Matrix technology to allow constant use of the high beams without affecting oncoming traffic, they are housed underneath, recessed and partially hidden. The front also integrates a LIDAR sensor deployable mounted at the top of the windshield. All black components are finished in carbon fiber while the body panels are in aluminum.

The electrically opening lid for the charging port it is mounted in the front wing, as well as deployable LIDAR sensors, one on each side.

Camera that replaces the classic rear-view mirror

Each exterior mirror is replaced by a ERMD display (Electric Reverse Mirror Display), which houses three different cameras: one for the rearview mirror, a second to help create a 360 degree view of the car from above for easier parking, and a third which is part of intelligent driving technologies. It works in tandem with Eletre’s LIDAR system to provide autonomous driving.

Lotus Eletre rear

Moving to the rear, the full-width ribbon light strip picks up the feature line from the profile. In the back we also find the exclusive roof spoiler “floating” split in carbon fiber, a design feature inspired by motorsport that evokes the fins of racing cars.

Lotus Eletre cockpit, how is it inside?

The technical and performance-oriented design is visually light and uses the highest quality materials. The cockpit accommodates four single seats and is driver-centric, with the center console high are inspired by the Lotus Emira and Evija.

Instrument panel with 15.1 ″ OLED display

The center console includes a tray with wireless charging for mobile phones, as well as two different sized cup holders that stay flush with the surface until needed.

The rear row seats in the Lotus Eletre cockpit

In the back row is a angled touch screen nine-inch for infotainment, with a wireless charging tray underneath.

Lotus Eletre infotainment and technology

Infotainment in the Electre sets new standards in the automotive world and was developed in collaboration between the design team in Warwickshire and the Lotus team in China.

Under the dashboard one blade of light it passes through the cockpit, housed in a grooved channel that widens at each end to create the air intakes. Although it appears to float, the light is more than decorative and is part of the human-machine interface (HMI). Change color to communicate with the occupants, for example, if you receive a phone call, if the interior temperature is changed or to reflect the state of charge of the vehicle’s battery.

The steering wheel and the slim instrument panel

Under the light is a “ribbon of technology” that it provides information to the occupants of the front seats. In front of the driver, the traditional instrument panel binnacle has been reduced to one thin strip less than 30 mm high to communicate key vehicle and journey information. It is repeated on the passenger side, where various information can be displayed, such as the music selection or nearby points of interest. Between the two is the latest technology touch screen OLEDa horizontal interface from 15.1 in which provides access to the car’s advanced infotainment system. It folds up automatically when it is not necessary. The information can also be displayed to the driver via a head-up display with augmented reality (AR)which is standard on the car.

Rear passenger infotainment display

While every element of the Eletre can be controlled digitallysome key controls are duplicated with analog switches.

The ADAS of the Lotus Eletre electric SUV

Also of first order are the Advanced Intelligent Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in the Lotus Eletre electric SUV, many of which are designed to be future-proof so that new features can be enabled via updates. Over The Air (OTA). Many use the LIDAR system; its deployable sensors are hidden when not needed.

The LIDAR system means that Eletre supports the technology of end-to-end autonomous driving and is future-proof for further developments, achievable thanks to the already integrated hardware. Additional features can be added through updates of the OTA software, as and when allowed by local market regulation.

Lotus Eletre supports OTA updates

The Eletre is available with Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC); Support Front for Collision Mitigation (CMSF); Traffic Sign Information (STI); Door open warning (DOW); Rear Cross Traffic Notice (RCTA); Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA); Lane Change Assistant (LCA); Detection of the presence of children (CPD); Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning / prevention (LKA +); emergency parking brake (PEB); Support for Rear Collision Mitigation (CMSR); and emergency distress call (E-Call). There are anchor points for i-Size child seats on the outboard rear seats.

Lotus Eletre 5G connection

The latest connectivity technology, including the compatibility 5G, is part of the Eletre package. This allows for the continuous connection to the car via the smartphone app, OTA software updates and the possibility of buy new features enabled via software as soon as they become available.

Rear view of the Lotus Eletre SUV

A smartphone app for Eletre owners will include access to driving, vehicle status and charge logs, remote functionslocation services and a host of other features.

When it arrives?

The Lotus Eletre is now on sale in global markets, with first deliveries expected in 2023 starting from China, UK and Europe.

Photos of the new Lotus Eletre

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 Electric Lotus, which ones are coming

👉 New Lotus Emira, the latest endothermic

👉 Lotus electric Evija, hypercar with 2,000 hp

👉 ELECTRIC CARS video tests

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 LOTUS price list 👉 Ads used LOTUS

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK