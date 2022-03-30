THE Lotus is yet another sports car brand that decided to invest in the competitive Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) market by introducing the Eletre model.

Derived from the traditional Formula 1 team that had among its drivers Emerson Fittipaldi, Ayrton Senna and Nelson Piquet, Lotus brings in Eletre – as its name suggests, it is an electric vehicle – a lot of innovation and performance as the founder of the brand Colin Chapman liked. .

+ BYD will start sales in Brazil of the Han EV electric sedan in the second half

The Lotus Eletre has the autonomy to run 600 kilometers without recharging. With two electric motors on each axle, its power is over 600 hp, which makes it reach a top speed of 260 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than three seconds.

Another point where the Eletre is fast is in recharging its battery, requiring only 20 minutes at the socket when charging at maximum power of 350 kW to achieve 400 kilometers of range.



1 out of 5

Lotus showed off its electric SUV, the Electre Photo: Disclosure

2 out of 5

The mixture of sporty lines with the size of an SUV makes up the look of the Lotus Electre Photo: Disclosure

3 out of 5

Electre is Lotus’ first bet in the SUV segment Photo: Disclosure

4 out of 5

Rearview mirrors were replaced by cameras on the Lotus Electre Photo: Disclosure

5 out of 5

The Lotus Electre battery charging port Photo: Disclosure

The model already has an autonomous driving system, which is not yet legalized around the world and for the time being helps in risky situations, such as an emergency brake where the driver does not respond in time.

Another feature of the Eletre present in other Lotus cars is the search for weight reduction, something even more important in an electric car due to the batteries. In the case of the SUV, the use of carbon fiber and aluminum in its structure contributed to this. This concern is also found in its interior, with the use of fabric instead of leather in the seats (brought a weight reduction of around 50%) and an interior with a simple panel, in addition to a multimedia center controlled by a 15″ screen. ,1″.



1 of 4

The Lotus Eletre dashboard Photo: Disclosure

2 of 4

Lotus SUV steering wheel detail Photo: Disclosure

3 of 4

The fabric bucket seat on the front seats Photo: Disclosure

4 of 4

Lotus Eletre rear seats detail Photo: Disclosure

Reservations for Eletre are already open on the Lotus website and the expectation for its starting price is something around US$ 120,000 (R$ 569,000 in direct conversion).

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat