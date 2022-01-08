2021 smiled at Lotus. In the year that has just ended, the Hethel automaker has managed to pull off its own best performance on the market in the last ten years: 1,710 units sold worldwide by the British brand, 24% more than those registered in all of 2020. Overall, there were 332 more units registered by Lotus compared to the previous year, an important result in a year culminating in the cessation of production of iconic models such as Elise, Exige and Evora.

In the mother country, therefore in the United Kingdom, Lotus sales increased by 24%. The most noticeable growth in our continent was recorded in Belgium, with an increase in sales of 37%, while its best performance outside Europe was found in the United States and Canada, where the boom in registrations reached + 111%. However, the United Kingdom continues to represent the most profitable market for Lotus, followed by the Japanese one, which in 2021 has obtained the best annual result since 2015. Excellent responses also on the Qatar market, where Lotus made its debut in 2016 and on which in the year just ended it took home its best performance, while for the first time in seven years the British carmaker has sold new cars in Thailand, Bahrain and New Zealand.