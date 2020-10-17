On Saturday, October 17th, the lottery game 6 out of 49 will again have a total of a million to be won. Are you one of the winners of the drawing today?

Kassel – today at the Saturday, October 17th, 2020, will the Lottery winning numbers at the Game 6 out of 49 drawn. In the last drawing the jackpot cannot be cracked. Therefore are in the jackpot six million euroswho did it at the Drawing to win today. As always, you will find the current winning numbers here.

in the #Jackpot from #Lotto On Saturday October 17th, there are 6 million euros for 6 correct numbers + super number and 2 million in the game https://t.co/d1WcuN3Cmk – Lotto numbers jackpot (@lottozahl) October 15, 2020

Lotto drawing 6aus49 today on Saturday, October 17th, 2020: The current winning numbers

Lottery numbers (game 6 out of 49) Super number Game 77 Super 6

Lotto drawing on Saturday, October 17th, 2020: The broadcast will be streamed on the Internet

The ZDF gives the Lottery winning numbers known every week. The transfer of the Live drawing the public broadcaster abolished it in 2013. If you still want to see the draw live, you can follow it via stream on the Internet.

Lotto: how to fill out the lottery ticket

Six numbers between 1 and 49 can be used on the Lottery ticket be ticked. You can fill in the fields yourself or you can use a quick tip to generate six random numbers. The super number between 0 and 9 is already printed on the classic ticket. However, the super number can be changed on the Internet with one click.

The lottery winning numbers for today’s drawing on Saturday 17th October have been determined. © Inga Kjer / dpa

That’s how much it costs to play the lottery

A tip, i.e. a box, costs at Lotto 6aus49 1.20 euros plus a processing fee per ticket. You can also take part in the additional Spiel 77 and Super 6 lotteries as well as in the lucky spiral. Game 77 costs 2.50 euros and Super 6 1.25 euros. If you want to play a spiral of luck, you have to pay 5.00 euros.

The most common lottery winning numbers

And what number could you win most often? Statistics provide an overview. The 6, 26, 38, 33, 31 and 41 were drawn the most. The six lowest-drawn numbers so far are 45, 21, 20, 46, 44 and 30. (By Moritz Serif)

Lotto can be addicting.

