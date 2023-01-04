Lotto, the lucky customer: two ternis in the same tobacco shop

There’s no better way to start the New Year if not with a beautiful one win to the Lot. The lucky winner, who broke the jackpot it repeated. In the same tobacco shop of Forlì, in fact, had already won over 9 thousand €. That betting shop – reports ForlìToday – evidently brings good luck to the regular customer, which he has closed 2022 with a nice win, once again in the Lotto. “This time he guessed a trio on 4 numbers on the wheel of Florence winning 5,520 euros – says the owner of the bar -. He came back happy saying he has kept the promise that would back to winning”.

To give him joy the numbers 1, 24 and 71. Without a doubt it is a beautiful way to start 2023. The winner also joked: “He has said he intends to keep winning periodically considering the luck it has”. The store is not new to important winnings: “This is one historic tobacco shop, present for over fifty years, in the past managed by my parents – recalls the owner -. I’ve been behind the counter since 2012 and we’ve had several Superenalotto and Lotto winnings“.

