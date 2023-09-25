Maneuver, the government is looking for funds. The crazy idea of ​​selling the Lotto concession

The government Melons is desperate for money for finance the maneuver. The state coffers are empty and at least 20 billion will be needed to keep at least part of the many electoral promises made. This is why the executive’s latest idea is to auction off the Lotto game concession. The prime minister – we read in Il Messaggero – would have decided to bring forward the auction as early as 2024 for the assignment of the gaming collection currently in the hands of the IGT group through the subsidiary Lottoitalia. Seven years ago, when the consortium led by IGT secured management of the game until 2025, the government announced a tender with a starting bid of 700 million. The final offer was 770 million. It is probable that this time we will start from a higher figure, at least 800 million, given that the collection has increased over the years. But much will depend on the level at which the premium will be set in the tender notice, i.e. the collection quota due to the concessionaire who it is currently 6 percent.

The Lotto competition should allow the State to cash in already next year at least half the figure, therefore at least 400 millionwhile the other half should be paid in 2025. Alongside the Lotto competition, which should be included directly in the Budget Law, there will be some measures that could instead be anticipated with decrees implementing delegates of the fiscal delegation of the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo. The Gaming Commission has delivered, like all the others, its own conclusions.

But in reality – continues Il Messaggero – i documents products would be two. One with the “principles” for the reform and one, prepared by the Customs Administration and Monopolies, with some more immediate measures. The result is that the decree implementing the games should immediately find space for it tender for concessions for the collection of online betting. It would have been decided to assign the collection rights at a “fixed” price of 6 million euroswithout putting a cap on the number of concessions.

