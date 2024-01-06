Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto, next draw: when (date and time)

Today, 6 January 2024, the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto draws will not take place. As it is a public holiday, the draw has been postponed. In fact, according to the rules of the two games, draws cannot be carried out on public holidays. The Lotto, 10eLotto and Superenalotto draws will therefore be held on Monday 8 January 2024.

ALL LOTTO DRAWINGS

What it is and how it works

The Lotto game consists of the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, on each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once drawn, the number in question is not put back into the urn. The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the draws. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.

The national wheel, however, does not represent any city. Those who want to play Lotto must meanwhile choose whether to bet on all the wheels (with the exception of the National one), seeing the odds for a possible win drop tenfold, or on one (or some) of them. The maximum number of numbers that can be played on each wheel is ten. The player can predict the release of a particular number (so-called “extract”): in this case it is also possible to bet on the succession of the five numbers drawn (determined extract). You can also play two numbers (ambo and ambetto), three numbers (terno), four numbers (quaterna) or five numbers (cinquina). Are you ready to try your luck starting from the next draw? The Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto draws, we remind you, are held at 8pm on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.